Montana counties can now hold the November general election by mail.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced the change in a press call on Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It only makes sense that we start preparing now to make sure no Montanans will have to choose between their vote and their health,” he said. “They didn’t have to in June and they shouldn’t have to in November.”
County election officials and the Montana Association of Counties asked Bullock in July to let them choose whether to conduct a mail-ballot election in November. They said they were worried that COVID-19 could make some polling places — like schools — unavailable and said it could be difficult to find election judges to staff polling locations.
They also requested Bullock make a decision about the November election by Monday to give them adequate time to prepare.
If counties chose to hold a mail-ballot election, they will send ballots out on Oct. 9. No postage will be required to return the ballots.
There will also be more time for early voting than there is with polling place elections and voters will still be able to vote in-person at county election offices.
Bullock previously allowed counties to conduct a mail-ballot primary election in June. Ultimately, all 56 counties chose to have a mail-ballot primary.
The June 2 primary had record turnout. About 390,000 people voted, which was more than the last primary record set in 201 with about 294,000 ballots cast. The turnout rate in June was 64.8%, not quite beating the record set in 1972, which had a 70.7% turnout rate.
This story will be updated.
