Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots available in Bozeman By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 22, 2021 Booster shots for three COVID-19 vaccines are now available for most Gallatin County residents after federal drug regulators gave final approval Thursday.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave full approval and issued guidance for booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for certain populations. Third shots of the Pfizer vaccine have been available for eligible populations in Gallatin County since late September.Vaccine providers across the county began administering the free booster vaccines as early as Friday. Many major pharmacies also began to rollout the booster shots Friday. Starting Tuesday, Deaconess Hospital plans to offer a booster shot, as well as first and second doses, of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are preferred.Eligibility for the three vaccines are as follows:Booster shots for the J&J vaccine are recommended for all adults who were vaccinated two or more months ago.People who initially got a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a booster shot at least 6 months after their second shot. Those groups include people who are 65 years old or older, adults who live in a long-term care setting, adults with underlying medial conditions and adults who work or live in a setting that places them in high risk for getting or spreading the coronavirus.The CDC also said Thursday people may choose which booster shot they’d like to receive, regardless of which vaccine they initially received, if they meet that vaccine’s eligibility requirement.For example, a person who initially received two doses of the Moderna vaccine may now opt for a Pfizer or J&J shot.Booster shots are aimed at bolstering the efficacy of the vaccines, which has been shown to wane over time, and protecting those most at-risk for severe health impacts from COVID-19 as the more infectious delta variant continues to sweep the U.S. Montana has ranked top in the nation for COVID-19 cases per capita, and has one of the highest rates of hospitalizations and lowest rates of vaccination, according to the CDC.On Friday the state had 10,919 active cases, 429 active hospitalizations and 2,247 Montanans have died, according to state data. Gallatin County had 533 active cases Friday.In a press release, the Gallatin City-County Health Department said Friday its top priority was still vaccinating unvaccinated people. In the county, about 62% of the eligible population — everyone aged 12 years and older — was fully vaccinated as of Friday.All three COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be overwhelmingly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization or death.While breakthrough cases can occur, fully vaccinated individuals are still less likely to be hospitalized, become severely ill or die. Unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.In Montana, studies have shown that unvaccinated Montanans are five times more likely to be hospitalized and three times more likely to die from complications related to COVID-19 than fully vaccination individuals.More information on upcoming vaccination clinics, to schedule an appointment or specifics on eligibility can be found online at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines or by calling the local COVID-19 hotline at 406-548-0123.Another resource to find vaccination providers and schedule appointments can be found online at vaccines.gov or by calling the national hotline at 1-800-232-0233. Tags Booster Shot Vaccine Medicine Immunology Hospital Pharmacology Cdc Vaccination Provider Hospitalization Johnson & Johnson 