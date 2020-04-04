Another person in Montana has died due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Missoula City-County Health Department announced on Saturday that a Missoula resident had died due to complications from COVID-19. In a post on Facebook, the department did not release any personal information other than the person was “middle-aged or older.”
This was the first death in Missoula County related to the coronavirus and Montana’s sixth.
Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement that his “heart goes out to the loved ones of this fellow Montanan.”
“Each loss of life impacts another community and another family — and indeed, all of us through our shared bond as Montanans,” Bullock said.
Gallatin County added eight confirmed patients of the illness Saturday evening, and now has 109 cases, by fart the most in the state. One of the new patients is a boy younger than 10, according to state data. One patient in the county is hospitalized, according to a news release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The state has 281 cases, which is 16 more than what was confirmed Saturday morning, and 24 people are hospitalized.
Bullock said Saturday that staying at home slows the spread of the virus, saves lives and protects health care workers in both rural and urban places. Bullock said during a Friday press conference that his order to stay home will likely be in place through April 24.
Bullock said the specifics of the order will likely be announced early next week.
Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer, told the Chronicle on Friday it’s important people continue to follow the stay-at-home directive and that the department is seeing evidence that social-distancing is working. He said now is not the time to let up.
Madison County officials highlighted the importance of social-distancing after confirming a case of pertussis, or whooping cough, a contagious respiratory illness, in a Saturday news release.
The confirmation comes as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country. COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for those with pre-existing conditions and weakened immune systems. As of Saturday, Madison County has six cases of COVID-19 and one death from the illness.
According to the Madison County Public Health Department, people who came in close contact with the pertussis patient have been treated with disease prevention measures and no other cases of pertussis have been identified in the county.
In the same news release, Madison County reported that the two new COVID-19 patients in the county are a male and a female in their 20s and 40s. Neither had known contact with a previous case of COVID-19, meaning it’s unknown how they contracted the disease.
Whooping cough is known to cause uncontrollable, violent coughing that’s often dry, making it difficult to breath, according to the news release. These symptoms are similar to those of the coronavirus, also a respiratory illness.
Montana had a whooping cough outbreak in 2019 during which 475 people were sick, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That compares to 82 cases in 2018. Whooping cough can lead to hospitalization in severe cases, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. Whooping cough most commonly affects young children and infants before they are vaccinated for the disease, and it can be fatal, according to DPHHS.
In a Saturday news release, the Gallatin County Health Department wrote that it’s normal for people to experience loneliness while having to stay home. County officials advise that people make plans to connect with friends and family with daily conversations, evaluate how loved ones are doing through those conversations and that even five-minutes can be impactful.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center takes calls seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 406-548-0123 or callcenter@readygallatin.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.