Some local meat processors are feeling the heat of big game season after an unusually busy summer of livestock processing spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My dad started this business back in, I think it was 1965, and he said he’s never seen it this crazy before,” said Jerry Arneson, who owns and operates Arneson Processing in Belgrade.
Arneson’s business has always processed big game during the hunting season, he said. But because of the huge backlog of livestock, mostly beef, the processing center might have to accept less wild game, or none at all. A lot of it depends on whether the freezer has space when people bring in elk or deer.
“I think a lot of your people now want to know where their food is coming from. When this coronavirus stuff all hit and everybody was panicking ... people started reaching out to your farmers and ranchers around to try to get something to fill their freezers,” Arneson said.
Arneson hasn’t been able to find someone to take over the position of meat cutter, which was vacated a few months ago, he said. Right now, Arneson works construction during the day and slaughters and cuts meat at night and on weekends with his father and his two kids.
It’s very much a family business, he said.
Arneson Processing is one of several meat processors in the Bozeman and Belgrade area to receive money from the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant program, which draws from the state’s COVID-19 relief funds. In total, 40 meat processors in Montana will receive $4.2 million from this iteration of the grant, mainly for increasing processing capacity and cold storage. An earlier version of the grant awarded $7.5 million to 62 processors around Montana.
“Our hardworking producers need to have viable markets for selling their livestock,” said Gov. Steve Bullock in a mid-September news release announcing the grants. “These grants allow meant processors to expand their capacity to meet increased demand for local meat and protect consumers from future supply chain disruptions.”
Arneson said he hasn’t seen that money yet and isn’t sure when he will, but that he plans to purchase some equipment to expand capacity with the $76,000 his business is supposed to receive.
“With that, we were actually going to do some remodeling in the building and just try and get some new equipment so we can actually process a little bit faster and hopefully be able to get a little more cooler space,” he said.
Three Bozeman processors will also receive money from the most recent MMPIG grant: Happel’s Clean Cut Meats is set to receive $43,051, Daniels Gourmet Meat and Sausages will get $115,000 and Kayle Distributing will receive $148,431.
Happel’s Clean Cut Meats refused to comment. Kayle Distributing did not return a phone call for comment.
Austin Daniels, who owns Daniels Gourmet Meat and Sausages, said his business hasn’t seen quite the same stress as some producers have this season, likely because it doesn’t slaughter animals at the shop.
Instead, Daniels takes in boneless trimmings or animals in quarters to process, mostly into sausages.
“We do a ton of game processing in the form of sausage making, using boneless game trimmings,” Daniels said. “We use local and regionally sourced meats, but we don’t kill the animals here.”
The MMPIG grant money Daniels received will go towards an expansion that will “quadruple” his shop’s processing capacity, Daniels said.
“We really want to support local ranchers, and we want to be able to have as much Montana beef and pork in house all the time, so this allows us to not be as co-dependent on the packing houses,” Daniels said.
Large meatpacking plants have seen COVID-19 outbreaks that have, in some cases, disrupted the supply chains that get meat from the factory to the grocery store shelves. The “big four” — Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, National Beef and Smithfield — have seen the biggest outbreaks, according to an April report published by the Food & Environment Reporting Network. Over 10,000 Tyson Foods employees had tested positive for the virus at the time of the report.
FERN’s report did not identify any outbreaks related to meatpacking or food processing in Montana.
Daniels said he hopes that the CARES money distributed to Montana meat processors will also help out Montana ranchers, many of whom are facing a tough market.
“The guys that are actually in the kill plants can kill more, we can intake more,” Daniels said. “Hopefully, it just brings in more Montana beef and pork into our shop and it just works its way right down to the rancher.”
