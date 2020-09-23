A new program in Gallatin County aims to get more people wearing masks by handing out game cards for chances to win prizes.
Businesses and ambassadors will distribute 5,000 game cards to people wearing face masks in public and to “front-line employees” as part of the “Mask Up Gallatin” program. The cards will be distributed until Oct. 19.
People can then go to maskupgallatin.com and enter the code on their card for a chance to win things like day passes to Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Resort and Spire Climbing and Fitness Center. Prizes also include gift cards to area businesses and merchandise from sponsors.
The announcement comes as the county announced it added 28 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There have been a cumulative total of 1,297 COVID-19 cases in the county and 94 cases were active as of Wednesday. Four people have died because of complications from the disease.
Cottonwood Enterprises, Inc., a marketing agency, announced the program on Monday. It’s paid for by Bozeman Health, Gallatin County, the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce and a business innovation grant from the state of Montana.
Terry Cunningham, a Bozeman city commissioner and president of the marketing agency, said the program is a way to say “thank you for caring for your neighbors by masking up.” He said the “positive reinforcement” could be helpful where store greeters and business employees interact with the public, or “friction points.”
“It’s meant to put a smile on people’s faces — under the mask,” Cunningham said in a news release announcing the program.
Scott MacFarlane, county commissioner, said the county knows the precautions in dealing with the pandemic can be inconvenient. The program offers a “gesture of appreciation” and reminder that “we’re all in this together.”
Lauren Brendel, with Bozeman Health, said the organization’s priority has been keeping staff, patients and residents safe. She thanked those who continue to wear a face covering.
Karri Clark, of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, said businesses recognize the “common-sense” precautions to keep businesses open and employees safe. She said customers will “appreciate being thanked for doing their part in keeping our local economy on track.”
Matt Kelley, county health officer, said a unified county that takes the pandemic serious and continues working together “is the only way we will slow the spread of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.” He said the county appreciates everyone’s efforts and encourages people to continue wearing face masks, washing their hands and practicing social distancing.
The promotional website will feature an online scratch-and-win game to award more than 200 instant-win prizes with a cumulative value of more than $4,500. Those who don’t instantly win a prize will automatically be entered in a drawing for $250 in downtown dollars, the “Grand Prize.”
