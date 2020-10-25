Many of the annual Halloween trick-or-treating events in Bozeman have been canceled because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Montana and Gallatin County.
The Downtown Bozeman Association announced in late September that its annual trick-or-treating event scheduled for Oct. 30 was canceled. In the past, the two-hour hunt for candy from downtown businesses has drawn over 5,000 kids and parents, according to an news release from the Downtown Bozeman Association.
Now, Montana is in Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s reopening plan, despite having more cases now than during the original shutdown earlier this year. Under Phase 2, group gatherings are recommended to stay under 50 people.
Trick-or-treating at the mall has been canceled as well, according to the Gallatin Valley Mall’s website. The Malloween Trick or Treat event was scheduled to take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
In past years, Montana State University has invited costumed kids onto campus to trick-or-treat in some of the residence halls. At first, that event was going to be a drive-through trick-or-treating on Oct. 30. But because of the rise of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, the drive-through trick-or-treating has also been canceled, said MSU Residence Life employee Shayna Armer.
The Story Mill Mansion’s annual Witches’ Night at the Mansion has also been canceled for 2020, said Friends of the Story Mansion treasurer Michele Soldner.
However, no big trick-or-treating events don’t mean that all Halloween is totally canceled.
If the weather cooperates, The Gallatin Valley Mall and Endeavor Ballooning will light up a five-story tall pumpkin hot air balloon in the mall parking lot on Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Even though the official Downtown Bozeman Association trick-or-treating won’t be happening this year, the DBA got together with the Bozeman Police Department, Bozeman Fire Department and the Gallatin County Health Department to put together some tips for trick-or-treating safely this year.
Those tips include wearing a mask, trick-or-treating in small groups and giving other groups a little bit extra space when waiting to get candy. For those handing candy out, the DBA suggested setting up outside to help keep groups from bottlenecking near the doorway or on a porch and setting out small piles of candy instead of having all kids grab out of one big bowl.
