Madison County health officials have ordered the closure of hotels, RV parks and short-term rentals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The county’s board of health on Thursday approved an order that prohibits people from staying in the area. The order is in effect until April 30 or whenever the state’s stay-at-home order expires.
The board’s order closed hotels, motels, RV parks and short-term rentals in the county, a popular tourism destination. It also ordered those businesses to cancel reservations up to April 30. It also prohibited licensed guides and outfitters from renting or providing housing for “non-essential purposes.”
The order allows government officials, personnel responding to COVID-19 emergencies, family members of people seeking medical treatment and survivors of domestic violence to rent rooms there. People advised to quarantine outside their homes may also rent rooms as long as the lodging facility is aware of the person’s condition.
Madison County Sheriff Phil Fortner said if someone is found violating the order, they can be fined up to $200. He said deputies would work with potential violators to come in compliance with the rule.
“I don’t want to tell somebody that they can’t rent a room here, but this person can. I don’t want to go there,” Fortner said.
The order came the same week the county's board of health ordered the closure of Renova Hot Springs, a popular soaking destination near Whitehall.
The hot springs has three small pools and Fortner said he’s seen up to 30 people there on recent calls. Fortner said his office has gotten calls about people at the hot springs daily, and he said the closure order hasn’t helped.
The hot springs are on private land owned by a “hands-off owner from out of state,” Fortner said. Without that person’s involvement people assume it’s OK to be there, he said.
“That’s our biggest problem right now — trying to keep people from recreating there at the hot springs,” Fortner said.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.