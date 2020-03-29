A second person has died after contracting the novel coronavirus.
The person who died was a Madison County resident, according to a news release from the Madison County Public Health Department. The person had direct contact with another confirmed case and died on Saturday. Madison County has had four cases of the virus.
Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement that he was saddened to hear that a second Montanan had died from the virus.
"No matter in which community we live, the impact of each loss of life has a ripple effect all throughout the state and serves as a reminder of how serious this disease is," Bullock said. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and community of this Montanan."
The first death from the illness was reported Thursday.
Montana is up to 161 cases. Gallatin County added four new cases of the virus Sunday evening, bringing its total to 62.
Lake, Lincoln and Flathead County also added one confirmed case each Sunday evening. Eight people have been hospitalized in the state.
Gallatin County has more than double the amount of cases of Yellowstone County, which has the next highest number at 26. Gallatin County added 16 cases just over the last two days and has 38% of Montana’s cases.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued a stay-at-home directive that began Saturday and will be in effect until April 10. Essential businesses, grocery stores and health care providers will stay open, but people should not leave home unless necessary or for outdoor recreation. People are advised to keep 6 feet of space between one another.
Gallatin County said in a news release Sunday that no patients with COVID-19 in the county are hospitalized. The county is not releasing personal information pertaining to patients, like where they may have contracted the virus, unless there is “an immediate public health need.”
State data show the age and gender of patients at covid19.mt.gov — Gallatin County’s patients are pretty evenly spread among age groups.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.