An employee of the Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the hospital.
Allen Rohrback, CEO of the Madison Valley Medical Center, announced the positive test in a post on the hospital's website Monday. He wrote that all people who had close contact with the employee have been quarantined and tested for the disease. All tested negative.
The employee is isolated at home and is resting comfortably, Rohrback wrote. The message says it's unknown where the person contracted the disease.
Madison County had six cases of the virus as of Tuesday morning. One person in that county has died from the illness.
Rohrback wrote that the medical center "continues to exercise extreme precautions" to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The hospital is cleaned and disinfected thoroughly, patients and employees are screened and health care providers wear masks.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.