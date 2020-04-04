Madison County has a confirmed case of pertussis, or whooping cough, a contagious respiratory illness, according to a Saturday news release.
The confirmation comes as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the country and in Montana. COVID-19 is particularly dangerous for those with pre-existing conditions and weakened immune systems. As of Saturday, Madison County has six cases of COVID-19 and one death from the illness.
Gallatin County has 101 COVID-19 cases. Montana has 265, having added three more since Friday afternoon.
According to the Madison County Public Health Department, people who came in close contact with the pertussis patient have been treated with disease prevention measures and no other cases of pertussis have been identified in the county.
The health department said in the news release that social-distancing will likely have a positive impact in curbing pertussis from spreading. Gov. Steve Bullock announced on Friday that his stay-at-home directive will likely stay in place through April 24.
In the same news release, Madison County reported that the two new COVID-19 patients in the county are a male and a female in their 20s and 40s. Neither had known contact with a previous case of COVID-19, meaning it’s unknown how they contracted the disease.
Whooping cough is known to cause uncontrollable, violent coughing that’s often dry, making it difficult to breath, according to the news release. These symptoms are similar to those of the coronavirus, also a respiratory illness.
Montana had a whooping cough outbreak in 2019 during which 475 people were sick, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That compares to 82 cases in 2018. Whooping cough can lead to hospitalization in severe cases, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. Whooping cough most commonly affects young children and infants before they are vaccinated for the disease, and it can be fatal, according to DPHHS.
Of Montana’s 265 COVID-19 patients, 24 have been hospitalized. Hospitals in Montana are gearing up for a surge in overnight stays as hospitals in hot spots like New York City have become overcrowded with coronavirus patients.
