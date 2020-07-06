More than 1,150 people have signed an online petition to require masks in public in Gallatin County.
The effort is the latest in a series of grassroots initiatives to get more people to wear masks as the number of coronavirus cases rises and local and state officials decline to revise reopening guidelines.
Bozeman resident Lisa Upson started the petition on change.org a few days ago after hearing from others who also support a mask mandate.
“This is just one way we can voice our opinion,” Upson said. “The evidence and our experiences show the recommendations aren’t working.”
The petition says clinical and lab studies show face coverings reduce viral transmission. It also includes statistics that indicate states that require masks have seen their number of COVID-19 cases fall, while states that only recommend masks have seen cases increase.
Upson said she sent the online petition to the Bozeman City Commission and plans to send it to the Gallatin City-County Board of Health. She said she also reached out to Gov. Steve Bullock.
“It’s true, a mandate is hard to enforce, but with a mandate, more people will wear masks, which is what we need,” Upson said. “While a mandate won’t be perfect, it’s the right direction.”
Kristi Chester Vance, a Bozeman resident, has signed the petition and has urged others to do so. She has also contacted state and local officials to ask them to require masks in public and schools.
“I feel like masks are a low lift that could protect our whole community,” Chester Vance said. “They are low lift because they don’t reduce travel, tourism or sales, while also providing some level of protection.”
State and local officials have so far decided not to make masks mandatory.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health received several comments at its most recent meeting in late June asking masks to be mandatory but decided not to do so.
“Members of the board of health and the health department staff are really listening hard right now and thinking through a number of options,” said health officer Matt Kelley. “We are trying to think about what’s most effective from a public health perspective, which could range from public awareness to a mask mandate.”
Kelley said the board will likely meet in the next couple of weeks to discuss possible changes to local regulations.
Last week, Bullock said he would like to avoid a statewide order requiring masks.
On Monday, he tweeted his support for mask-wearing.
“Mask wearing, good hygiene, and social distancing are crucial to preventing new infections in Montana,” he wrote. “Montanans must take seriously our role — as individuals and as a team — to ensure our state can keep moving forward instead of taking steps back.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County and Montana is rising.
On Monday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reported five new cases. There are now 50 active cases and no hospitalizations. The county has had 326 total cases.
The new cases are throughout the county, according to a news release. They stem from contact with known cases, community spread and travel.
The state reported 37 new cases across Montana on Monday for a total of 548 active cases with 20 hospitalizations. Montana has 1,249 total cases.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.