Annah Brown had heard about ways people in other cities were thanking health care and other essential workers. She then joined a Facebook group that encouraged people in Billings to howl at a certain time each day to accomplish that.
That’s when she began thinking, “this is amazing,” but wondered if there would be any interest in Bozeman.
Two days after it launched, the Facebook group “Bozeman HOWL” gained more than a thousand members by Tuesday afternoon and is helping spread the word.
“It's really important for people right now to feel connected however they can,” Brown said. “I think this is a great opportunity for all of us to do that and to feel connected for something that is bigger than us.”
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, locals have begun howling and cheering at 8 p.m. each day as a way to share appreciation for those fighting on the front lines against the virus. With more people learning of the nightly howling, the effect is likely to increase.
Brown’s goal “is to just feel like a stronger community and that we're doing something to help even though we can't all be present to help physically right now,” she said. “I know multiple health care workers that I'm friends with are exhausted. They're stressed out. They're scared.”
Maybe, Brown added, hearing the howls could be just the right thing to help an essential worker get through the day as they face challenging circumstances.
Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl learned of people elsewhere howling at 8 p.m. by reading an article online that mentioned the practice taking place in Missoula. On Sunday, he joined in.
“Our front-line responders ... are working hard for us every day,” Mehl said, “and it's just a small thing to go out at 8 o'clock every night and show our appreciation for them.”
Katie Goodman, a local comedian who runs a summer camp, used her email lists to encourage locals to clap at 8 p.m. on Thursdays. She also came up with the idea after seeing how other communities around the country and the globe were expressing thanks to health care workers.
Goodman also recently joined Brown’s group as various people learn of each other all similarly hoping to extend their thanks.
“The beauty is it's not organized in a formal sense,” Mehl said, “but people are just spreading the word.”
