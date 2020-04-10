Bozeman Health estimates southwest Montana will see a peak in COVID-19 cases the week of April 27, John Hill, the organization's president and CEO, said Friday.
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center could see as many as 100 COVID-19 patients — 83 on the medical floor and 17 in the intensive care unit — from Gallatin, Park and Madison counties during that week. The two hospitals could simultaneously be caring for 28 other patients.
The short-term prediction is based on data from several groups including the World Health Organization and John Hopkins University.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley cautioned that the forecast could change.
“Modeling is not destiny. Modeling is not a static prediction,” he said. “Modeling is designed to provide the best estimate at any given point in time and those models change day-to-day.”
As of Friday, Gallatin County had 134 COVID-19 cases, had conducted 1,335 tests and had 106 people who had recovered. One person in the county was hospitalized with the condition on Friday.
Statewide, there were 465 cases, 29 hospitalizations, six deaths and 165 recoveries. The state had performed 8,297 COVID-19 tests.
“We are now seeing that the enormous cost paid by so many is making a difference,” Kelley said. “While the number of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County has increased day-by-day, we have so far avoided large numbers of hospitalizations or deaths."
Kelley added that Gallatin County residents must continue to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order, practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear a face covering when out in public.
“We all need to remain vigilant and be careful,” he said. “...Don’t take for granted that the good news we’re seeing right now is going to last forever.”
Bozeman Health has been working to find the resources needed to manage the forecasted increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks, Hill said.
The organization has secured 38 additional hospital beds, bringing its total to 128, by setting aside beds in areas such as radiology, post-acute care and endocrinology.
Bozeman Health is also procuring additional equipment. It has 40 ventilators and expects to have 10 more soon.
Local businesses and volunteers have been designing and manufacturing reusable personal protective gear, and Bozeman Health has developed reuse and sterilization policies for it.
Big Sky Medical Center and Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital will need additional staff during the patient surge. Additional employees are already available as nonessential work has stopped, Hill said. The two hospitals have also identified retired health care workers who are willing to assist as needed.
Bozeman Health has also been working to conduct COVID-19 testing locally instead of sending tests to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. This week, the organization finished calibration work on a testing machine provided by Montana State University. Hill said he anticipates receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in about a week.
Local testing would cut the response time for results from 24 hours to four to six hours.
Bozeman Health now has supplies for 400 tests and plans to initially use them on its employees, local first responders and hospital patients who have symptoms.
“Expanding testing to our frontline health care workers and first responders helps ensure that Bozeman Health and our community retain the needed workforce to care for current and future patients,” Hill said.
