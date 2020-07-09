At least two businesses in Bozeman and one in Livingston have temporarily closed because of exposure to COVID-19.
Open Range, Bozeman Optical and Montana’s Rib & Chop House in Livingston are all temporarily closed because of exposure to the virus. The Rib & Chop House and Open Range announced the closures on social media; Bozeman Optical hung piece of paper in the window of the downtown storefront.
“I wanted people to know, and I just thought it was a safer route to take to just close down, get everybody tested, continue to deep clean and then reopen,” said Mary Bentley, who owns Open Range with her husband Jay.
An Open Range employee tested positive for COVID-19 in early July, but Bentley said he had called in sick and had not been working at the restaurant since June 30. The restaurant announced its temporary closure on July 6.
All of Open Range’s roughly 40 employees were tested for COVID-19 after Bentley learned of the employee’s positive test, she said. Not all results are back yet, but the employees who have received their results have all told Bentley they’ve tested negative.
Bozeman Optical and Livingston Rib & Chop House did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Rib & Chop House posted on its Facebook page that one employee, who had not worked in the building since July 1, had tested positive for the virus. It’s unclear from the message on the door at Bozeman Optical if the exposure originated from an employee, a customer or someone else.
Open Range will take a financial hit from the closure, Bentley said, but she felt it was the only viable option in this situation. She said that she plans to reopen sometime next week, but only after all employee test results come in.
She also said that the feedback from customers about the closure has been surprisingly positive.
“I didn’t know what to expect, and so I was really surprised and it’s really kind of touched me that people took the time to write these ‘thank you’s’ and make these really warm-hearted comments,” she said. “It makes it easier.”
Prior to the closure, Bentley said Open Range was strictly following health department guidelines for safely operating during the pandemic. All tables are at least 6 feet apart, all staff wear masks and consistently sanitize the restaurant, and there’s hand sanitizer on tables, at the host stand, and in every server’s apron pocket.
“I hope that people take this really seriously, because we’re never going to get rid of it if we don’t take it seriously,” she said. “Watching these numbers go up here in the valley, I think people really need to pay attention to that.”
Montana announced 96 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single day number yet.
Gallatin County has had a total of 334 cases of the virus, and 102 of those are active cases. One person has died from COVID-19 in the county.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department is not notified when a business voluntarily closes after exposure to COVID-19, according to county spokesperson Whitney Bermes, but it does provide guidance to businesses for responding to those situations.
The department has not yet ordered any business to close for reasons related to COVID-19.
