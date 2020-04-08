Bozeman’s Job Service office is adding to its normal operations to field questions and offer guidance to those applying for unemployment insurance as layoffs and furloughs spike across Montana.
Job Service Montana has 16 offices around the state and generally helps people find employment. Services include interview preparation, resume help and advertising for hiring businesses. While the physical office is closed to the public to comply with the governor’s state-at-home directive, workforce consultants are still available by phone and email.
And now, consultants are trained to assist people applying for unemployment insurance, a move aimed at helping alleviate the call volume at the state Department of Labor and Industry.
Holly Wolfe with the local Job Service said people can call the office’s main line at 582-9200 to connect to one of 12 consultants. She said the consultants give their direct phone numbers and email addresses so clients can reach the same person with further questions.
“We’re creating a continuum of service for them,” Wolfe said.
The Bozeman office serves Gallatin, Park, Madison and Meagher counties.
Wolfe said consultants will be able to talk people through how to apply for unemployment insurance through the state’s online portal, montanaworks.gov.
There’s been an influx of inquiries, Wolfe said.
According to data from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Gallatin County has seen the largest percent change in initial unemployment claims over the year at 982.4%.
Gallatin falls behind Yellowstone and Missoula counties in total number of initial claims over the year. The Department of Labor and Industry made 24,646 unemployment benefit payments statewide, a total of $7.9 million, between March 29 and April 5.
Wolfe said Job Service also offers advice to businesses concerned about how they’ll hire back employees when they’re allowed to operate normally again. She noted that jobs are still being posted to the Job Service Bozeman Facebook page for people looking for work. Staff will promptly answer messages sent to the page, Wolfe said.
Congress passed a $2 trillion aid package that includes money to boost unemployment insurance checks by $600 per week for four months and provides for direct, one-time $1,200 payments to most adults in the U.S.
Wolfe said Job Service does not yet have guidance on how that money will be rolled out. In the meantime, Wolfe said people just need to file their claims — there are no additional steps needed to receive the $600 weekly bonus.
Wolfe said she hopes consultants can help reduce stress that often accompanies unemployment and the arduous process of applying for benefits.
“Our folks here can actually reduce (stress) and give people answers they’re looking for, and at least they can talk to a live person and not feel like they’re getting the runaround,” Wolfe said.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.