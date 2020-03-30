A southwest Montana nonprofit has built a new program to get groceries to seniors trying to stay home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Human Resource Development Council, based in Bozeman, created “Shop 4 a Senior” to help those more at risk of a serious complication from COVID-19 avoid stores.
“We’re touching base with our seniors, just making sure they are getting their needs met, especially if they don’t have someone like a neighbor or friend checking in on them,” said Margaret Mason, HRDC’s senior programs director. “Our mission has not changed, it’s just how we’re delivering services to seniors is evolving to adapt to this ever-changing environment.”
Those who want to tap into the program can sign up for the nonprofit’s weekly call list and tell HRDC what groceries and essentials items they need. That list gets posted on a page for volunteers who pick up the goods and drop them off at HRDC to be prepared for delivery.
The volunteers never know who they’re shopping for and HRDC staff or volunteers with a background check eventually deliver the supplies to seniors’ doorsteps.
“Anytime we post a list, it is filled right away, which really speaks to the community we live in,” Mason said.
People interested in volunteering should visit thehrdc.org. Seniors interested in the service can call 406-587-5444 or visit thehrdc.org and click “Request Support.”
Mason said local senior centers in Bozeman, Three Forks, Belgrade and Manhattan have switched their in-person lunches to delivering meals to people through Meals on Wheels. She said those interested in the service should call their senior center.
HRDC’s food bank is also still operating. Because of concerns with spreading the novel coronavirus, HRDC is not accepting in-kind donations at this time. Instead, those interested in making a donation can visit thehrdc.org/give-now.
Katheryn Houghton can be reached at khoughton@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.