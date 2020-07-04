No giant fireworks will light up Bozeman skies to celebrate this Fourth of July this year, which just adds to the bad news generated by pandemic, protests, police violence, polarized politics and an economy in the pits. This may be a dark Fourth. But if history is any guide, Americans should take heart.
We’ve been through worse before and not only survived, but often come out better, local historians say.
Derek Strahn, Bozeman High School history teacher, 2010 Montana history teacher of the year, and author of “The Montana Medicine Show’s Genuine Montana History,” wrote in an email these are some of the most challenging times in his 55 years.
But, he wrote, “Our divisions today don’t hold a candle to what they were like during the Civil War era.”
“Despite all of the hatred and animosity that characterizes our politics today, we are a long ways away from fighting a bloody internal conflict that kills hundreds of thousands of Americans, and threatens the very existence of our nation.”
And at the end of the Civil War, America ended slavery.
The Great Depression eclipses the trials faced by Americans today, Strahn said. Though it seems like a lifetime, he said, the current “economic train wreck” has only been going on about four months.
“The Depression lasted more than a decade, with unemployment levels reaching 25% or higher in some places,” Strahn wrote. “That our country weathered both of these more troubling storms makes me feel optimistic that we are capable of enduring and rising above today’s troubling circumstances.”
The civil rights era of the 1960s was a turbulent time, marred by violence and assassinations, yet it produced landmark civil rights and voting rights laws.
Strahn said he sees today’s protests, arising from the murder of George Floyd, as another reason for hope, because far more white Americans are involved, both in cities and small towns, and polls indicate that majorities support the protests and making lasting changes.
“Hard times have a way of coming around again and again in American history, and in many cases, we have grown better and stronger because of these experiences,” Strahn wrote. “We now have an opportunity to grow better and stronger again.”
Billy Smith, a longtime Montana State University history professor and author of “Ship of Death: A Voyage that Changed the Atlantic World” on the yellow fever epidemics of the 1790s, wrote that we are at a key moment in American history, fighting both the coronavirus epidemic and “struggling, once again, for true racial and economic equality.”
“America faced and overcame surprisingly similar crises during and after the American Revolution,” Smith wrote. “We can learn from and be inspired by this history.”
Americans have survived and recovered from many epidemics, particularly before medicine became rooted in science, Smith said. During the Revolutionary War, diseases killed more soldiers and sailors than did the battles.
“Yet the colonists banded together and emerged victorious,” he wrote.
Smallpox burned through American Indian tribes in the Midwest and West, killing natives and severely disrupting their societies. Survivors pulled together, however, recreating their own rich cultures.
In 1793, five years after the new nation was founded, a severe yellow fever epidemic plagued the capital of Philadelphia, killing 10% of inhabitants. During that pandemic, Smith wrote, Philadelphians displayed the best values of the new nation, caring for others in their community, especially their most vulnerable members—the poor, old and orphaned.
Free Black people like Absalom Jones risked their lives to nurse the sick and bury the dead, regardless of race, Smith wrote.
“Americans of both races fought together,” he said, “to survive both diseases and violence to win the war against Britain.”
Bob Rydell, MSU history professor and author of “All the World’s a Fair,” said the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919 was “a major catastrophe,” even more deadly than today’s pandemic.
Students died on the Bozeman campus, and about 90 people died in the Gallatin Valley, Rydell said. Worldwide it killed an estimated 50 million people. It was a terrible disease and caused “tremendous fear,” Rydell said. You can walk in Bozeman cemeteries and see that “entire families were wiped out.”
President Woodrow Wilson was preoccupied with international peace efforts, and so national leadership was lacking. The flu battle fell mainly to local nurses and doctors. Native Americans were hit especially hard.
America did recover and that helped launch the Roaring ‘20s, when many wanted to forget about the deadly pandemic.
“It was grim,” Rydell said. “I hope to God we’re able to do better.”
Crystal Alegria, director and co-founder of the Bozeman’s nonprofit Extreme History Project, said America has been through much tougher times than today.
“It has been in the past much worse for minorities and women and people of color,” Alegria said. “Slavery was the worst time for our fellow humans.”
This year women are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote through the 19th Amendment, she said, adding that it took much longer for Native American and Black women to be allowed to vote.
While other communities are tearing down statues of Confederate generals and Christopher Columbus, Bozeman has statues honoring Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress.
Yet people often forget that the Women’s Suffrage movement met with sometimes violent reactions from men and police.
“Women were jailed, force-fed, a few died,” Alegria said. “It was a hard thing for years.”
Though women won the vote in 1920, the Equal Rights Amendment still hasn’t passed, she said. “The fight continues.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.