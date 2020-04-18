When asked what people can expect as the world grapples with the novel coronavirus pandemic over the next year or two, renowned science writer David Quammen predicted lots of ups and downs.
“That’s what I see over the next two years — a real roller coaster of hope and heartbreak...and then some gradual alleviation,” Quammen said.
Quammen cited an article from The Atlantic that reports a vaccine for the virus won’t be available for at least 18 months, and that outbreaks of the disease are likely to crop up periodically until a vaccine can protect against it.
But even a vaccine won’t eradicate the virus, Quammen said. It could act like the measles, occasionally infecting populations that fail to develop a herd immunity to it.
During a lecture held over a video conference call Friday evening, Quammen fielded questions from Montana State University honors students and covered topics like where the novel coronavirus came from and how leaders should start preparing for the next pandemic. The talk was presented by the MSU Honors Department and the university’s chapter of the honor society Phi Kappa Phi.
Quammen wrote the 2012 book “Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic,” which reported that the next big pandemic would likely come from a virus — like the novel coronavirus — that evolves quickly, that comes from an animal, and that it would likely start at a place like a live-animal wet market.
Quammen told the students it makes sense the virus likely came from bats for a number of reasons. To begin with, bat species make up one-fourth of all mammals, making them over-represented in terms of the animals who could pass disease onto humans.
Bats also roost in large groups, making it all the more likely they would pass a virus among one another.
“One other thing: Bats seem to have immune systems that are more tolerant of alien forms, including viruses, in them,” Quammen said.
The author was asked about a rumor that the virus did not spillover from an animal, but that it was created in a lab as a biological weapon. Quammen said that rumor is not traceable to any reputable scientific journal, and that he’s read research that unambiguously ties the virus to a similar one found in bats in China.
However, Quammen said, that research should not be used to “demonize” the mammals, and that there’s a great danger people will want to eradicate bats to stop the spillover of disease.
“Clearly, that’s the wrong response. We don’t want that to happen...Bats perform very important services in our ecosystems,” Quammen said.
A student asked about the same demonization of people. Quammen said it used to be common for diseases to be named after geographical features or cities, like Ebola after the Ebola River or the Marburg virus after Marburg, Germany. But that’s changed, Quammen said.
“Around the early 90s, people became sensitized to the fact that this is not fair,” Quammen said.
He said it’s not fair because it leads to stigmatization of the people who live there, and it hurts tourism and the local economy. That’s why the novel coronavirus is called SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19, and should not be referred to as the Chinese virus or Wuhan virus, he said.
Quammen said viruses can come from anywhere and that blame should not be placed on the location where they originate. He pointed to the Spanish Flu of 1918, which likely originated from a pig farm in rural Kansas.
Robert Rydell, an MSU professor of American studies, moderated the lecture and noted that the Spanish Flu killed more than 80 people in Bozeman. He said that Linfield Hall on campus and Gallatin High School both were turned into infirmaries.
“That particular pandemic had a dramatic impact on Bozeman, Montana,” Rydell said.
Looking to the future, Rydell asked Quammen what he would look for in political leadership to address a pandemic. Quammen answered that leaders should know what they don’t know and ask for experts to fill in the gaps before making decisions. He said leaders need to invest heavily in agencies and equipment that deal with a crisis like this.
Quammen said that type of leadership is lacking right now.
“For various reasons, our reaction and the reaction of many countries to this pandemic has been catastrophically bad, late, has been inadequate, full of mistakes, and has been confusing,” Quammen said. “And yet the science was good, the science was there. Scientists knew exactly what was likely to happen.”
Quammen said the 2003 SARS epidemic is an example of how a pandemic can be avoided. Although the disease spread to 26 countries, the total number of cases capped at about 8,000. The World Health Organization reports that more than 2 million people have contracted COVID-19 globally. Quammen told the Chronicle in late February that the U.S. was not prepared for COVID-19. He said responding to a crisis like this needs to be better and happen earlier.
“Preparing for the next one? We need to start that yesterday,” Quammen said.
