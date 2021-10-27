Health precautions encouraged during second pandemic Halloween By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now A skeleton pit washes a vintage car, driven by another skeleton, in front of Swissdetail auto detailing on North 27th Avenue, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A biker glances over at a porch full of jack-o'-lanterns along South 11th Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A row of pumpkins looks out from a porch along North 15th Avenue, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As Halloweekend nears, health officials urge people to continue protecting themselves against COVID-19 amid high community transmission.The county is seeing similarly high COVID-19 case counts and transmission rates this October compared to last year. In the last week of October 2020, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases per 100,000 residents was about 81. This last week, the rolling average was 76.On Wednesday, the county had 508 active cases and 27 people were hospitalized. In total, 84 people have died. The health department announced three of those deaths Wednesday morning. Since July, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, the county health department has recommended mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in an effort to curb the rise in infections.Last year, October marked the start of a significant winter surge in COVID-19 cases. Lori Christenson, the public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, is hoping this won’t be the case this year.“We really hope we don’t see as significant of a surge because of our vaccination rates,” she said. This time last year, no COVID-19 vaccine had yet been approved. That being said, Christenson said individuals could take action to safely celebrate Halloween and prevent a post-Halloween surge in infections.Christenson recommended wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds and doing Halloween activities outdoors when possible for people of all ages.“We’re seeing under the (CDC) guidance that you can safely go out trick-or-treating with your kids in small groups, wearing masks,” she said.For children younger than 12 years old, who aren’t yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Christenson said it’s important for adults to be vaccinated, saying it adds a level of protection for children.Small children are not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccine, although the Food & Drug Administration is weighing a request from Pfizer to grant emergency authorization. If the CDC also approves the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, those pediatric vaccines could roll out as soon as early November. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lori Christenson Halloween Medicine Immunology Health Department October Cdc Mask Rolling Average Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Groups petition federal government for setback for wolf hunting and trapping on land bordering Yellowstone, Grand Teton 2 hrs ago Candidates wrapping up spending in Bozeman city races 2 hrs ago Montana State University receives $1.5 million grant to support rural teachers 2 hrs ago Montana State freshman kicker Blake Glessner earns spot on Jerry Rice Award Watch List 3 hrs ago