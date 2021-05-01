The weekly count of COVID-19 cases saw a slight decline this week as public health officials urge people to get vaccinated before a swell in summer tourists could cause a possible increase in cases.
As the availability of vaccinations in Gallatin County expands, County Health Officer Matt Kelley said it’s important for people to take advantage of the vaccination resources health officials have built ahead of the summer tourist season.
“We continue to be an outlier in the state in terms of (COVID-19) positivity,” Kelley said.
As of Friday, Gallatin County reported 170 active cases, just behind Yellowstone County with the highest at 171 cases, according to the state’s database.
The seven-day rolling average saw a 31% decrease from last week with 24 cases per 100,000, closer to the low case counts the county reported before the spring-break uptick in cases, according to the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s report.
Although Montana State University reported only 11 new cases this week as the semester wraps up, people 20 to 29 years old continue to be a driver in the number of cases in the county, according to the health department’s data.
“They’re not the only ones, it’s across the board but you can see these increases in people in their 20s,” Kelley said.
Kelley said he recently walked around downtown and saw establishments packed with people.
“Growth is being driven in the younger age groups. That time I spent walking around the bars downtown takes away the mystery of why that is,” he said.
Public health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, with supply recently increasing. Last week the health board adjusted the vaccination process to appointments instead of a waitlist.
As of Friday, just over 29,000 people in Gallatin County are fully vaccinated, with more than 75,600 doses administered, according to the state’s database.
Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 Incident Command lead, said the county is offering second doses to residents even if they received their first shot in another county.
Kelley said now’s the time to get vaccinated, with a busy summer on the horizon with “tens of thousands coming in from all over the country.”
“That will create challenges, similar to the ones we saw last summer,” he said. “The more people we can get vaccinated the more we can protect ourselves.”
The influx of tourists could also coincide with a potential loosening of local authorities’ ability to create public health measures with pending state legislation.
The Gallatin City-County Health Board will hold its next meeting at 7 a.m. on May 5, where it will consider the implications of some of the legislation coming out of Helena, like House Bill 257, Kelley said.
HB 257 limits local governments, health officials and boards’ ability to make businesses follow closure and capacity limits and mask measures.
“It moves control over to people in Helena rather than local leaders and that’s concerning,” Kelley said.
Kelley said the advent of legislation like HB 257 has led to some of the changes they’re seeing in crowd size and activity in the bars and restaurants.
“What I saw in some establishments was pretty concerning,” he said, adding HB 257 would take away the health department’s ability and authority to deal with situations like that.
He said the legislation seems to prioritize “bar owners’ ability to sell liquor to 20-somethings” over public health.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.