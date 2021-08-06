top story Health officials urge vaccination as Gallatin County hospitalizations rise By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Two employees at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital speak at the end of an empty hallway April 16. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Gallatin County — a trend that mirrors both the state and the U.S. as the delta variant surges — health officials urge vaccination.During a Friday press conference, Dr. Andrew Sullivan, a respiratory specialist at Bozeman Health, said misinformation that the vaccine isn't effective against COVID-19 and its variants is dangerous."It's 90 to 95% effective in preventing severe disease and death," he said. "Any thought out there that the vaccine is not useful against the delta variant is not true and it's harmful. The delta variant is a reason that you should more aggressively seek the vaccine." A reversal in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines last week urged both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask in areas with "substantial or high" levels of transmissions. Gallatin County is in a high level of transmission.The CDC changed guidance, in part, because of a new study that showed the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox.A CDC study also showed that vaccinated individuals can, in rare cases, spread the virus. As of Tuesday, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services had identified three cases of the delta strain in Gallatin County.Sullivan noted the frustration and confusion many feel with the rise in cases and the change in CDC recommendations.“People are frustrated because they feel like (the CDC) is changing the message, but they have to because they got new information,” he said. “It’s disconcerting and causes disbelief, but the message of how protective the vaccine is hasn’t changed an ounce.”Gallatin County has seen an uptick in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the past few weeks. On Friday, 14 people were hospitalized in the county.“We’re seeing increased numbers throughout our health system and we have experienced triple volumes in urgent care for people seeking care with respiratory illness,” said Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command leader. COVID-19 patients accounted for about 20% of Bozeman Health’s hospitalizations this week, Kujawa said.Most of the people hospitalized in the state have been unvaccinated, a DPHHS study showed.“From our impression as health care providers, we’re seeing people come in with COVID positivity, and COVID illness are clearly unvaccinated,” Sullivan said.If the high rate of COVID-19 patients continues, it could have effects throughout the hospital, Sullivan said.“If you have COVID or any other problem, like life threatening trauma, a heart attack or a stroke — we won’t have an ICU bed for you,” he said.As of Thursday, the 7-day rolling average of daily cases was 17.9 per 100,000 people. The percentage of tests that returned a positive result also rose, from a 7-day rolling average of 6.3% on July 27 to a 7-day average of 7.4% Tuesday.Gallatin County had 149 active cases and 14 hospitalizations on Friday. Montana had 1,973 active cases Friday, up from 1,198 the week before and 761 two weeks ago. On Friday, 137 people were hospitalized statewide.About 65% of eligible residents in Gallatin County — anyone aged 12 years and older — has received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s higher than the state vaccination rate, which has hovered around 48% in recent weeks.“We have seen an uptick in number of individuals getting a first dose,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson said. “But we have a way to go.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. About 65% of eligible residents in Gallatin County — anyone aged 12 years and older — has received at least one dose of a vaccine. That's higher than the state vaccination rate, which has hovered around 48% in recent weeks."We have seen an uptick in number of individuals getting a first dose," Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson said. "But we have a way to go." Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 