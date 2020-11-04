Gallatin County health officials are urging residents to take COVID-19 precautions with flu season on the horizon, as the county reported over 200 new cases in a single day for the first time.
As of Wednesday, Gallatin County reported a total of 303 new cases this week, with 226 of those reported on Monday alone — setting a new record in daily case counts for the county.
“We need help,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said. “We need the community to find ways to achieve social distance between themselves and others. And if we can’t do that, we’re going to continue to see these case numbers grow.”
He said those cases are a chain reaction of what is happening throughout the county. As infections continue to rise, there’s a greater risk of having more cases in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, schools and other congregate areas.
“We’re getting cases from all over,” Kelley said. “We have several long-term care facilities with multiple active cases and we have a growing list of schools that are managing cases.”
To keep up with the rising cases, Kelley said the county has had to adjust how it handles contact tracing to have the greatest impact with the resources available, including conducting shorter interviews and reaching fewer contacts to quarantine in order to reach those who are most at risk.
“Everyone is really working like crazy, but the number of cases and the widespread nature of the cases is making that difficult,” he said.
Kelley said many of Monday’s cases were reported late in the day so the county’s database was adjusted on Wednesday to accurately reflect the date the positive cases were reported.
“Due to the high volume of recent COVID-19 cases, the Gallatin City-County Health Department was not able to process and report all cases reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3,” the county’s press release said.
The health department looked closely at the number of cases at Montana State University. Kelley said what they saw was similar to the overall growth rate in that age group. He said at the moment the county is not seeing cases in educational settings that are higher than the rates in the county.
“The problem is the rate of growth in the rest of the community is really significant and is really scary,” he said.
As of Wednesday, Gallatin County had 724 active cases and had seen a total of 3,950 cases overall, according to county data. Nine people have died due to COVID-19 complications and 15 people were hospitalized in Gallatin County.
Kelley said the county continues to communicate with the hospital, which is “assessing (hospital capacity) at an hour-to-hour basis.”
Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital had not experienced significant increases in hospitalizations and didn’t have capacity concerns as of Wednesday, said Louis Mendiola, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s incident command lead.
Mendiola said the hospital’s capacity has hovered around 20% to 30% availability in the last month. He said the hospital had the ability to rapidly implement contingency plans to expand care.
“Just as there have been more and more cases in Gallatin County, a number of our staff have had to quarantine and isolate and a few have tested positive,” Mendiola said.
Despite quarantines, he said the hospital was staffed to meet the demands of its patients and has been lucky to fill any vacancies quickly. A hospital spokesperson said the hospital had the capacity to provide care to anyone needing medical attention and not to delay seeking help.
“We really need to ask the public to lean in and just remind themselves that each individual plays an important part in this global pandemic,” Mendiola said while encouraging people to wear masks, socially distance and regularly wash hands.
The Gallatin City-County Board of Health will meet Friday at 7 a.m. to discuss revising local health rules. The changes would limit group gatherings and implement capacity restrictions and mandatory closing times on businesses including restaurants, bars and casinos.
People who wish to attend the virtual meeting should register in advance, and written comments at the Healthy Gallatin website will be accepted until 4 p.m. Thursday.
“Gallatin County has seen rapid, widespread, and sustained increases in new cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations and outbreaks in several long-term care facilities for seniors,” the health department wrote in its Tuesday release.
Kelley said the board would consider the local health rules and is interested in hearing from the public on what measures will most reduce exposure. He cautioned that there wasn’t “a silver bullet solution,” but it will take more than one type of effort to get a handle on the number of cases in the county.
“We need the community to take it seriously by reducing transmission and socially distancing,” he said.
Kelley said it’s concerning for the county to be seeing such high case rates headed into the colder months, including cold and flu season and the holidays.
“People need to keep in mind that the actions they take now, the exposures they have now, will impact them in mid-November and leading into Thanksgiving,” he said. “It’s going to determine if they bring a virus with them when they go home for Thanksgiving.”
