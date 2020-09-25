Gallatin County’s health officer said Friday that the county is in the “third surge” of the coronavirus pandemic, and that over the past week there have been 66 new cases associated with Montana State University.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley announced the news at a virtual meeting with reporters and said the area is seeing “significant growth” in new cases from people ages 10 to 19 and 20 to 29. But he said the people in the 10 to 19 group are typically 17, 18 and 19 year olds, and “not so much in the younger age groups.”
On Friday, the county added 30 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the area’s cumulative total to 1,361. There were 134 active cases and three people in the hospital because of the disease. Four people have died from complications due to COVID-19.
A county health department report said there were 52 active cases associated with MSU. There have been a cumulative total of 114 reported cases associated with the university since Aug. 1.
Tracy Ellig, a spokesman for the university, said in an emailed statement that students in one dormitory hall have been asked to move to empty rooms in the university's 12 other halls. There is not an “immediate need” for additional quarantine or isolation housing, he said, but the university wants to stay ahead of the curve and have more units available if needed.
Ellig said the move was a “cautious thing to do.”
“Nearly all of those students being asked to move will get to move to a hall that was higher on their preference list, and all roommate pairs will get to move together,” he said.
Kelley said the increase at the university is “significant,” but that the county has also seen up to four senior living facilities with infected people — one has multiple cases.
There are cases at Bozeman, Belgrade and Gallatin high schools. Emily Dickinson Elementary and Bozeman Field School have also reported cases.
“We’re seeing cases associated with some social groups, nothing regular,” Kelley said. “It just sort of depends, parties or other kinds of social gatherings, those kinds of things.”
Kelley said he is concerned about the rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people. Over the past week, the county has averaged 17.2 new cases daily. That average was 6.6 new daily cases a week ago.
“That’s not an aberration anymore. That’s now a pattern,” Kelley said.
And the positivity rate for the rolling seven-day average is up, too.
Kelley said the positivity rate is 7.5% — more than double what it was a week ago at 3.4%. He said the county aims to keep the positivity rate below 5%.
“Once we get at about 10%, we really have to be concerned that we’re not detecting all the cases that are out there,” he said.
Some good news, Kelley said, is that testing systems appear to be holding up and results are coming back to the health department within a day or two. He said that’ll be important as the area moves into fall and winter, when influenza and other illnesses start to become a problem.
He urged people to continue washing their hands, wearing a face covering when in indoor spaces and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Asked if he thought the county has seen the worst from the virus, Kelley said it’s hard to say. He said spikes in the number of new virus cases would likely “go up and down” and that he thinks it’s “going to be somewhat cyclical, unfortunately.”
However, he said, the county has been bracing for that by making sure it can handle the contact tracing load and working with the university on isolation and quarantine capacity. He said the county is doing OK in those regards.
“We’ve been preparing for this. We were expecting a surge,” Kelley said.
