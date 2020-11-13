Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said on Friday that the state of the coronavirus pandemic is “dire.”
The seven-day rolling average of daily cases reached 134 per 100,000 residents this week, a 23% increase from the prior week.
Cases are increasing in all age groups but are growing most rapidly among residents in their 20s.
More than half the long-term care and assisted living facilities in the county had at least one active case as of Friday, Kelley said. The cases at long-term care facilities are particularly concerning because the elderly are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and the virus spreads more easily in congregate living environments.
Some local schools have closed due to staffing shortages and confirmed cases among employees and students.
Twenty-three K-12 schools had a total of 51 cases on Friday.
Montana State University reported 265 new cases this week, a 37% increase over last week. A total of 990 cases have been reported at MSU since Aug. 1.
Despite the increase in cases, MSU officials said this week that they are confident they can finish the semester with in-person learning.
However, Kelley said, “there’s really significant questions about how they’ll manage to come back in the spring and in an environment that is probably going to be significantly more difficult than what we saw in August and September when we started classes.”
Bozeman Health is experiencing such a significant staffing shortage that it has begun allowing staff members who don’t have symptoms but may have been exposed to the virus to return to work after quarantining for seven days rather than the recommended 14 days. The workers are tested for the virus before going back to work, but, in some cases, the test results may not be available before they need to return.
Despite the staffing challenges, Bozeman Health continues to urge everyone who needs medical care to seek treatment.
The staffing shortage comes as more people are being hospitalized with the disease. The county hit a daily record with 25 hospitalizations on Friday.
Bozeman Health reported that 90% of its critical care beds at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center were occupied on Friday. Seventy-six percent of its non-critical care beds were full.
“What happens in those parties, what happens in those bars matters to what happens in nursing homes, assisted living (facilities), hospitals and schools,” Kelley said.
The number of coronavirus cases in Gallatin County is rising so rapidly that the health department is struggling to keep up. For weeks, contact tracers have been unable to alert all close contacts of their possible exposure, making it difficult to manage the virus’ spread.
“We’re seeing so many cases from so many labs and sources that we’re struggling to record and enter them into our system much less provide the type of contact tracing we would like to in order to limit spread,” Kelley said.
The rate of tests coming back positive also continues to climb. The positivity rate reached 21.3% this week, up from 18.5% last week. The high positivity rate indicates that the disease is widespread and that more testing is needed to avoid missing a significant number of cases.
However, the testing system is strained, making more testing difficult. The county reported Friday that testing is taking longer and longer.
Kelley said his staff is hearing anecdotal reports of results taking a week.
“When we look at it, we really see high variability, and I suspect that has to do with where the tests are going, where the labs are,” Kelley said.
It is likely the system will become more stressed once flu season begins and more residents are seeking tests, he said.
Gallatin County is among several places in Montana that have experienced an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases since September.
Statewide, about 1,000 new cases are identified each day. About 42% of the total COVID-19 cases in Montana since the pandemic began are now active.
Hospitalizations reached record levels this week, said state medical officer Greg Holzman on Thursday. Some hospitals are working near or beyond their capacity.
With 477 deaths statewide as of Friday, the virus is the fourth leading cause of death in the state, he said.
“These are death statistics, numbers, which we cannot forget represent individuals, people, human beings, parents, family and our neighbors,” Holzman said.
