Cleaning food packaging could be taken as an extra precaution to avoid transmission of the novel coronavirus, but may not be entirely necessary when receiving takeout food or putting away groceries.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, there’s no evidence of food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19, said Lori Christenson, environmental health director at Gallatin City-County Health Department.
“Practicing good hygiene is going to be really critical,” Christenson said. “Especially when you’re returning home and again after you’re putting away groceries or you’re picking up your food products from a local restaurant.”
Instead of wiping off packaging, Christenson emphasized washing hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before, during and after being in public and handling food. While the virus, as well as other viruses and bacteria, can exist on surfaces, limiting interactions with other people may be more effective.
“If you wish, people can wipe down product packaging and allow it to air dry just as an extra precaution,” Christenson said. “But it is not something that is a hard and fast you must (do). It is just an extra precaution. That does not replace, regardless, the importance of washing your hands.”
Since Gallatin County ordered restaurants to close for dining in on March 16, takeout and delivery has become their only option to continue operating. When proper social distancing cannot take place — staying at least 6 feet apart from others — Christenson recommended the use of a face covering.
That could be when picking up delivery or takeout or shopping in a grocery store.
Shopping with a specific list and for a week or two at a time can help reduce how frequently people go to grocery stores. That ultimately allows more space for people to limit potential spread from one person to the next.
“That is becoming the new norm,” Christenson said. “We encourage people to wear face coverings when they can’t maintain that social distance.”
