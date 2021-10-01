top story Health department 'cautiously optimistic' after weekly decline in COVID-19 cases By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now A woman looks at a mannequin in a window while wearing a mask downtown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Mary Schroeder, from Yakima, Washington, walks downtown while wearing a mask on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As Gallatin County has seen a decline in weekly average cases and positivity rate, health officials are “cautiously optimistic” the dip marks the start of a downward trend in cases.“At this point in time we are cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue,” said Lori Christenson, public health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department. “Really a lot will depend on continued vigilance in our community.”As of Friday, the seven-day rolling average number of daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Gallatin County decreased 25% from 77 cases to 58.1 cases, according to the health department’s weekly COVID-19 report. Despite the 25% decline, the county is still seeing high community transmission rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Case counts at the end of September rivaled cases last seen in early January, but, even with the weekly decline, Christenson urged county residents to keep wearing a mask inside, practice good hygiene and get vaccinated.Last fall, Gallatin County saw a wave of cases in the winter as many people headed indoors. Christenson said that may happen again.“As more activities turn into indoor settings, it’s hard to determine what path we’re on. If we’re continuing to stay vigilant as a community, hopefully this downward trend continues,” she said.Since July, the county health department has recommended mask use for everyone in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, in an effort to curb a rise in infections.The county’s percent positivity rate — the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of all people tested — was at 11.5%, a 9% decrease from the week before. As of Friday, Gallatin County had 631 active COVID-19 cases, down from 830 last Friday and 704 the week before. The county had 22 hospitalizations and to date 72 people have died of complications related to the virus. Eight of those deaths occurred this summer.Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s critical care unit was at 95% capacity Friday, with seven of 20 patients in the critical care unit with COVID-19. The medical unit and surgical unit were at 85% and 84%, respectively.Overall, vaccination rates in Gallatin County have slowly but surely risen. The state reported Friday that 60% of eligible county residents — anyone 12 years and older — were fully vaccinated.Vaccination rates in children and young adults still continue to be lower when compared to older adults. People aged 18 to 29 are about 50% fully vaccinated while children aged 12 to 17 are 40% fully vaccinated.Starting Monday, Bozeman Health has held mass vaccination events for third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A third booster shots for people who have received the Pfizer vaccine was recommended last week.About 2,068 boosters had been administered as of Friday morning, said Kallie Kujawa, lead incident COVID-19 commander for Bozeman Health.Despite the decline in cases in Gallatin County, Montana has continued an upward trend of cases and marked a grim milestone this week. The state reached more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.The state on Friday had 11,731 active cases and 412 hospitalizations. So far, 2,017 Montanans have died. About 53% of Montanans are fully vaccinated. Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 