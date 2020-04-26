The show must go on — even if it’s virtual.
Hawks Night Live, Bozeman High School students’ big annual talent show, is yet another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
But organizers have a plan for showcasing many of the student acts online.
Bozeman Friends of Music sent out messages this week inviting student performers to record themselves at home on their smartphones and send in the recordings.
The nonprofit parent group that organizes Hawks Night Live plans to share the students’ videos online next week during Give Big Gallatin Valley, the 24-hour fundraising event for local nonprofits, April 30 to May 1.
Parents’ hearts go out to the kids, especially the seniors, said Melea Mortenson, who co-chairs Hawks Night Live with Todd McFarland.
“I’m sure some kids are really heartbroken,” Mortenson said. “They’d worked so hard. … I’m sad to see so many of these talented kids not get to perform and shine in the spotlight.”
Online isn’t quite the same as performing before two sellout live audiences of 1,100 friends, family and community members each night at Willson Auditorium, but it will have to be next best thing.
More than 100 students had been selected to perform April 10 and 11 in the 29th annual Hawks Night Live. Singers, dancers, pianists, drummers and musicians of all kinds had auditioned months ago and some 17 acts were chosen to perform each night. Another 100 or so students would have participated with the high school’s dance team, cheer team, jazz band and stage crew.
“After Hawks Night Live got canceled, it was just sad to think about it – it’s such a big part of senior year if you’re performing,” said Teresa Vick, 18, a senior.
She was going to be in four acts – singing with groups, playing piano and dancing with a bunch of students to “Footloose.” Vick said she plans to record her solo, singing “She Used to Be Mine.”
“I think it’s really amazing they’re finding a way for us to do it, even if it’s not the traditional way,” she said. “Even with everything, I’m still having an amazing senior year. We’re missing a lot of milestones … (but) no one is going to have a senior year like ours.”
Jon Wheeler, 18, a senior, recorded his original “looping” performance, layering recordings of him playing piano, singing and then adding his trumpet on top.
“It turned out pretty well,” Wheeler said. “Even if (the venue) is not as grand, it’s still rewarding.”
Miles Schauers, 17, had wanted to be an emcee for years, and this year was going to do the honors with Oliver Noyes and Gunnar Estensen.
“It’s just a huge bummer,” Schauers said, that the show was canceled. The three emcees had worked hard on their video to open the show, which he described as something abstract with a cowboy, nerd and other characters.
Becky and Mary Catlett, 17-year-old twins, were going to perform in a combined total of eight acts, from singing backup for a rock band to playing classical piano. One of their groups has already put together a video and “it came out really well,” Becky said.
Bozeman Friends of Music typically raises $48,000 from Hawks Night Live, and another $2,000 from its annual instrument swap, Mortenson said. The money all goes to support music programs and scholarships for Bozeman students.
She said she’s grateful to the majority of businesses, advertisers and ticketholders who decided to donate what they’d already spent to the Friends of Music.
This was going to be the last Hawks Night Live, at least for a while. Mortenson said next year when Gallatin High opens, that school will be smaller with no seniors in its first year. So the plan is to have the two schools put on a joint talent show for two years. After that, people can decide whether they want to keep the two schools performing together or each have its own show.
Since both schools’ mascots – Hawks and Raptors — have claws, there was discussion of calling next year’s event “Bozeman’s Got Talons.” It lost out to “Bozeman Night Live.”
