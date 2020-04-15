An advocacy group for domestic violence survivors has canceled its annual Mother’s Day 5K race, and, instead, will host an online auction of gift certificates to local businesses.
HAVEN, a nonprofit, is asking people to buy gift cards of $35 or more to their favorite local business and donate them to the organization. The group will then auction those gift cards online between May 5 and May 8.
Erica Aytes Coyle, director of the nonprofit, said the money raised would go toward operating expenses and help recover revenue the nonprofit typically gets through its Mother’s Day race.
Because of the coronavirus, Coyle said, Haven has moved all of its operations to remote services to ensure safe options for survivors of domestic violence who might be isolated with partners. The nonprofit has extended its online chat from six hours a week to 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
“It seems like that is the safer option for some people,” Coyle said. “They could be at their computer and they don’t risk being overheard by their abusive partner.”
Before the state’s stay-at-home-order, she said, the nonprofit saw an average of three or four online chats a week. Two weeks ago that number jumped to 45 online chats in one week and the average has hovered around 15 online sessions per week since.
“In the past two days, we have started to see an increase in calls,” Coyle said. “We’re not ready to say this is officially the start of a big wave of calls coming in.”
However, she said, the organization is anticipating an increase in people needing their services as a result of isolation and economic uncertainty.
Coyle said the fundraiser is a way to buy gifts for mothers and give them something to look forward to after the shelter in place order is lifted. She said it’s also a way to support local businesses that have been supportive of the nonprofit.
“This is chance we have to rally community support around them, as well. We’re so grateful for all that they do and want to support them during this time as well,” Coyle said.
