Groups in Montana collecting signatures to get ballot initiatives included in the November election are pushing the governor and secretary of state to eliminate requirements for in-person signature gathering and notarization.
New Approach Montana, a group working to legalize recreational marijuana, has sued Secretary of State Corey Stapleton over the state’s prohibition on electronic signature collection.
The group is requesting that Montana’s First Judicial District Court make a one-time exemption to the state laws requiring in-person signature gathering. The group is also asking the state court to postpone the deadline to submit signatures from June 19 to Aug. 3.
New Approach Montana, which didn’t respond to a request for comment, is pushing for two initiatives tied to recreational marijuana. One — I-119 — would legalize the drug and create a regulatory framework for the new industry. The other — CI-118 — would change the state constitution to limit the sale to adults over 21, just as a similar amendment did for alcohol in 1986.
“It is neither ethical nor permitted under the terms of the Governor’s executive orders and directives for the sponsors of CI-118 and I-119 to obtain signatures in person from Montana electors in order to qualify the initiative for the 2020 ballot,” the lawsuit said.
Stapleton and Gov. Steve Bullock didn’t respond to requests for comment.
MTCARES, the group behind a ballot initiative that would require that 80% of the state’s energy come from renewable sources by 2034, has sent letters to Bullock and Stapleton asking that they waive the requirement that signatures be notarized. The group is requesting that, instead, registered voters be allowed to mail in their signatures along with a verification form attesting that the information they provided is true.
Russ Doty, a lawyer and the initiative’s author, said MTCARES isn’t seeking approval for electronic signature gathering because even if electronic signatures were allowed, state law would still require that they be notarized. The notarization would be prohibitively expensive, he said, because of the way electronic signatures are formatted.
“These electronic notarization and sheet limitation requirements create an outrageously expensive obstruction, like a de facto poll tax, levied for signature gatherers and citizens to exercise their constitutional right to enable persons to petition their government,” Doty wrote in a recent letter.
MTCARES hasn’t received direction from Stapleton or Bullock but has nevertheless stopped notarizing signatures and changed course. The group is now asking registered voters to print out signature and verification forms from its website, fill them out individually and send them to their county election department.
“We can’t wait because there is a time constraint here,” Doty said.
MTCARES has also asked Stapleton and Bullock to extend the deadline for signature collection to July 3. The group set this date to provide adequate time for county election departments to review signatures and send them to Stapleton without violating the constitutional requirement that ballot initiatives be sent to the state at least three months before the election.
Before the stay-at-home order went into effect, volunteers across Montana were setting up tables outside businesses to collect signatures and knocking on the doors of those who had signed MTCARES two previous failed attempts at getting the initiative — known as I-187 — on the ballot.
Now, MTCARES must find other ways to get the word out. Doty said he’s considering social media campaigns and newspaper advertisements, but he’ll need donations to make those happen.
“We are basically a bunch of senior citizens who are trying not to leave our grandchildren with a mess that can’t be fixed, but we hit a snag with this pandemic,” he said.
The secretary of state has approved two other ballot initiatives for signature gathering, according to his website. One would establish a state law on vehicular manslaughter. The other would require that governments follow the same requirements as non-governmental agencies do for court proceedings. The authors of the two initiatives couldn’t be reach for comment Thursday.
New Approach Montana and MTCARES aren’t the only ones challenging the state’s signature requirements.
John Meyer, a Bozeman lawyer seeking to qualify as an independent candidate for attorney general, has sued the secretary of state and Gallatin County’s election administration for not counting the electronic signatures he collected. He has asked Gallatin County District Court to require county election department to process electronic signatures just as they do handwritten signatures.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.