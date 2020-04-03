Graduation ceremonies for this spring are canceled throughout the Montana University System to keep students, families and university employees safe as the coronavirus outbreak spreads throughout the state.
The announcement that students and families were dreading came from Clay Christian, commissioner of higher education for the Montana University System.
“After close consultation with the Board of Regents and campus leadership from across the Montana University System, I am directing our campuses to cancel in-person Spring 2020 Commencement events,” Christian wrote on the system’s website.
“I share this directive with great sadness, as Commencement is a right-of-passage for our graduates as well as their families and friends.”
Christian held open the possibility that campuses may find alternative ways to celebrate the milestone for graduates and their families, either by postponing graduation to a later date or using technology to find ways to honor graduates.
Montana State University President Waded Cruzado said MSU will do both – by inviting graduates of the class of 2020 – the largest class in MSU history – to attend in-person graduation ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 19, at the fieldhouse, and inviting them to join in a “fabulous Virtual MSU College Celebration” to be held by each college the second week of May.
This story will be updated.
