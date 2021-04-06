Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor’s office announced Gianforte’s test result Monday evening. Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said they don’t know how the governor contracted COVID-19, but confirmed he was contacted by Gallatin County health officials and has worked with them on contact tracing.
Gianforte traveled to his home in Bozeman via car on Thursday after his last public event and began feeling symptoms Sunday. Gianforte has notified his close contacts, Stroyke said.
Gianforte attended Easter church services at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman on Sunday, Stroyke said, before he exhibited symptoms. Stroyke said the governor wore a mask and “had no close contacts there aside from members of his family.”
A pastor for Grace Bible Church did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
Susan Gianforte’s test results came back positive on Tuesday, Stroyke said. The first lady was exhibiting no symptoms as of Tuesday afternoon.
County spokesperson Whitney Bermes declined to confirm the county is contact tracing Gianforte’s case, but she said they “do contact tracing for all cases identified in Gallatin County.”
Bermes said the county does not discuss the “diagnosis or exposure of individuals.”
“Speaking generally and not about any specific person or group, we continue to pursue contact tracing for all identified cases and support anyone who has been diagnosed or exposed, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, occupation or any other personal factors,” Bermes said in an email.
Stroyke said the governor is experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, “but otherwise feels okay.” Gianforte is working remotely from his Bozeman home as he quarantines for 10 days.
Gianforte got the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine last week and has been tested regularly since being sworn into office, according to the Associated Press. People receiving a two-dose vaccine aren’t considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second dose.
Gianforte repealed the statewide mask mandate in February, and has said wearing a mask should be a matter of personal responsibility. Also on Monday, the Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted 7-2 to extend the county’s mask mandate into May amid an upward swing in COVID-19 cases.
The weekly surveillance report from Friday showed the county’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases was 35.2 cases per 100,000 residents on April 1, and the rolling average for the positivity rate was 11.4% for the seven-day period ending on March 30.
Montana has had more than 105,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 1,400 people in the state have died from the disease.
Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge contributed reporting to this story.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.