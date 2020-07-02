As Montana hit yet another record daily increase in coronavirus cases, Gov. Steve Bullock said he is concerned about the direction the state is heading but doesn’t foresee rolling back the reopening.
The state reported 67 new cases on Thursday, surpassing the record of 56 set earlier this week. The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 389 with 14 hospitalizations. Montana now has a total of 1,083 cases.
“I do have concerns about where our cases are headed, and we need Montanans to work together to get our hands around this virus now so we don’t have to take those steps backward,” Bullock said Thursday.
Even with the spike in cases, Bullock said Montana continues to have the lowest number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths per capita in the Lower 48.
“I say this not to deemphasize the seriousness of the new cases that we have seen over these past few weeks,” Bullock said. “Rather to underscore that we can still get a grasp on the spread of the virus in our state — and we can if we do better as Montanans.”
There are more cases now than there were in March and April when the state was under a stay-at-home order. Bullock said those restrictions aren’t necessary now because there is a better understanding of the virus, hospital capacity has increased and more testing supplies and personal protective equipment are available. He also said that even with the recent spike, the number of hospitalizations and the percent of tests that are positive remain low.
The state’s recent cases are tied to large gatherings like parties, bars and workplaces. Six weddings in five counties led to 24 cases that have impacted seven counties and two other states. Three bars in Gallatin and Yellowstone counties were connected to 15 cases.
The lifting of the mandatory quarantine for out-of-state visitors on June 1 has not contributed significantly to the recent increase in cases, Bullock said.
“Our biggest problem hasn’t been out-of-staters visiting Montana,” Bullock said. “It’s Montanans not taking all the steps that we need to be doing to limit the transmission of COVID-19.”
Those steps include avoiding large gatherings, practicing social distancing, wearing masks when close to others and staying home when sick.
Like the state, Gallatin County has seen its new cases tied to workplaces, parties and bars.
“A pandemic is not a time for large parties or crowded bars,” the Gallatin City-County Health Department said in a news release on Thursday. “We need your help to limit your contact with others — even if you feel great and even if you are not worried for yourself.”
The department is also seeing an increase in the number of young people being diagnosed with COVID-19. The median age of people with the disease went from 44 in March to about 28 in May and June.
Gallatin County announced four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 46 with one hospitalization. The county has a cumulative total of 288 cases.
The four new cases are in Big Sky and the Gallatin Valley, according to a Gallatin City-County Health Department news release. They stem from community spread and contact with known cases.
On Thursday, Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney also unveiled a guide for school districts to use as they develop plans for offering in-person classes in the fall. The Montana Office of Public Instruction and several national groups have also issued guidance schools can use.
The guide from the governor’s office specifies how each of the three phases of the state’s reopening plan applies to schools.
The guide also says all school districts should work with local public health officials to create a health and safety plan for reopening. The plan should address topics like remote learning, occupancy limits, rules for traffic flow, cleaning protocols and bus schedules.
The Bozeman School District released some ideas for its fall operations on Wednesday and will seek input from parents next week.
