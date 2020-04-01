Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Wednesday added to a slew of measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic by issuing a directive to suspend new transfers into state correctional facilities.
Some advocacy groups say the directive doesn’t go far enough.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the directive will not change local operations. Gootkin asked law enforcement in the county to cite and release people for nonviolent misdemeanors a couple of weeks ago to prevent the virus from spreading and also to ensure that the jail has space when needed.
If the county jail has to hold inmates instead of sending them to the state prison, there’s a longstanding agreement in place in which the state covers the cost of that stay, according to Gallatin County Detention Center Commander Jim Anderson.
Gallatin County courts have released or lowered the sentences of some offenders after Montana Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath sent a letter urging officials to release as many prisoners as possible last week.
The state corrections director, Reginald Michael, can still authorize transfers at his discretion under this directive, according to a news release from Bullock’s office. Any incoming inmate will be quarantined for 14 days, which was already policy.
Bullock said in the news release the goal is to prevent the spread of the virus. The directive asks the Department of Corrections to implement other precautionary measures, like screening anyone who arrives at the facility for illness and restricting all in-person visitation.
The directive says the Board of Pardons and Parole will consider early release for older inmates, inmates who have medical conditions, pregnant inmates and inmates nearing their release date as long as they don’t pose a risk to the public.
“Today’s steps follow the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in places exceed them,” Bullock said.
The Missoulian reported earlier Wednesday that the directive came shortly after Disability Rights Montana filed an emergency petition with the Montana Supreme Court asking for the immediate release of vulnerable inmates, among other requests. The advocacy group is represented by the ACLU of Montana and Bozeman firm Beck, Amsden and Staples.
SK Rossi, policy and advocacy director for the ACLU of Montana, criticized Wednesday’s directive in a statement, saying it lacks a sense of urgency, does not do nearly enough to help vulnerable populations and does not lay out uniform instructions for county detention centers.
Rossi said Bullock should also waive fines and fees for offenders, and that it would be in line with his directive to halt evictions in the state.
“This order also doesn’t address fines, fees, and costs. The suspension of these should be a given when an enormous number of people are out of work,” Rossi said.
Alex Rate, legal director of the organization, said the directive does not address what the emergency petition is seeking.
“We need to immediately reduce the number of people potentially exposed to COVID-19 in all aspects of the criminal legal system — from arrest and booking to pretrial detention to probation and parole. A piece-meal approach is not the answer. Every delay will ultimately mean more lives lost,” Rate said in a statement.
Also Wednesday, Gallatin County added seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing its total to 79.
The county has 36% of all Montana cases. The state reported that 217 people have contracted the virus, five people have died and 19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon. The state has tested more than 5,000 people.
No patients in Gallatin County have been hospitalized, according to the local health department.
