Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is requiring travelers arriving in the state to self-quarantine as Montana’s novel coronavirus caseload increased to at least 177 people infected by the disease and more county health officials report the virus is starting to spread locally.
The Democratic governor announced the directive in a press release Monday, requiring travelers arriving in Montana from another state or country for non-work-related purposes to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine.
Bullock said travel into Montana remains the most common known source of COVID-19 infections in the state.
“While we love our visitors, we would ask that you not come visit while Montanans are watching out for one another by staying at home,” Bullock said in a statement. “This is important not only to protect our health care system, but also to protect against the spread of COVID-19.”
The directive authorizes the Montana National Guard to conduct temperature checks at Montana airports and rail stations and screen people for potential exposure history to the virus as they enter the state.
The new rule — effective now through April 10 — applies both to Montana residents and non-residents. It also means vacation listing and rental sites will have to notify potential out-of-state renters about the requirement.
Health care workers are excluded from the directive.
The announcement comes less than a week after the governor required people to stay home through April 10 unless they’re buying essential goods like groceries or work in an essential service.
Out of the 177 Montanans known to have contracted the novel coronavirus, 10 have been hospitalized and four have died as of Monday evening, according to state lab results.
So far, 69 people in Gallatin County have been sick with the virus. That’s up from 62 the day before and represents roughly 40% of the total number of people diagnosed with the disease in Montana.
In a news release Monday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department said there were no hospitalizations connected to the virus in the county.
While Gallatin County’s caseload remained well ahead of others in the state, by Monday it was no longer the only place in Montana reporting the virus was spreading locally versus someone traveling into the state after contracting the illness elsewhere.
Cindy Farr, the incident command lead for the Missoula City-County Health department, said during a recorded briefing posted on Youtube that the county began tracking its first cases of community transmission over the weekend.
“We could potentially see a very rapid increase in the number of cases that we have here,” Farr said.
She said as cases are increasing, it’s even more important for people to stay home as much as possible.
“The only way we can limit the spread of this disease is to limit the number of people who are exposed,” she said.
Montana officials announced the first person in the state to die from the virus last Thursday. It was a man from Lincoln County in northwestern Montana. Over the weekend, Madison County Public Health Department announced the state’s second death.
Toole County Health Department announced another two deaths from the illness on Monday. The rural county in northern Montana has a population of less than 5,000 people and six known cases of the virus.
“COVID-19 has hit our county, COVID-19 has hit our health care system,” Blair Tomsheck, a nurse with the Toole County Health Department, said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday.
On Friday, Marias Medical Center in Toole County had announced employees at its Marias Heritage Center — an assisted living facility in Shelby — had contracted the novel coronavirus.
“This situation also exposed others to COVID-19 and, as such, we expect that there could be other positives,” according to the release posted to Facebook.
Bullock’s office said in a release Monday the administration is “aware of the concerns regarding impacts to the senior community” in Toole County and is working to send additional resources to the health care system.
People with questions about coronavirus can call the Gallatin City-County Health Department at 406-548-0123 or email callcenter@readygallatin.com or visit https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.
People looking to tap into social services can visit the Greater Gallatin United Way at https://www.greatergallatinunitedway.org/gallatin-county-mental-health-resource-guide.