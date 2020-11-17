As coronavirus cases surge across Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock announced Tuesday new public health restrictions aimed at limiting the virus’ spread.
The new restrictions will take effect Friday at 5 a.m.
Indoor and outdoor group gatherings will be limited to 25 people wherever social distancing isn’t possible or being practiced. Schools and places of worship are exempt.
Previously, gatherings of up to 50 people were allowed.
Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos must reduce their capacity from 75% to 50% and limit tables to six people.
These businesses must also close by 10 p.m. — 2.5 hours earlier than previously allowed.
Face coverings will be required in all counties regardless of the number of active COVID-19 cases. Masks are now required only in counties with more than four active cases. As of Tuesday, only two counties — Treasure and Meagher — were below the four-case threshold.
Bullock has given no date by when the new restrictions will be lifted, although he said it would be contingent upon the number of new cases Montana is seeing and the capacity of the state’s health care system.
Local officials will be asked to enforce the new rules, just as they have been enforcing previous state health orders.
“It’s less about enforcement than us all doing the right thing,” Bullock said. “And we know the steps that need to be taken.”
To help offset the financial impact of the new restrictions, Bullock has allocated a significant portion of the state’s remaining federal coronavirus relief money to businesses and unemployed Montanans.
Businesses that have received grants from the business stabilization program will be able to apply for another round of funding to help cover expenses, including rent and employee salaries.
They will only qualify for the money if they comply with state and local health rules, including the ones that go into effect on Friday.
The state has distributed about $188 million through the business stabilization program and is now making another $75 million available.
Montanans who are receiving unemployment benefits as a result of the pandemic will qualify for an additional $200 per week for four weeks beginning the week ending Nov. 28, and finishing with the week ending Dec. 19. Individuals will receive the additional payments if they continue to request their regular benefits from the Department of Labor & Industry.
The governor has allocated $25 million of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal assistance to the additional unemployment payments.
Bullock is also providing $3 million to food banks to help them through the holiday season.
As COVID-19 cases have climbed over the last few months, Bullock has repeatedly declined to impose more stringent statewide restrictions. Last week, he said he was hesitant to add new rules without assistance from the federal government for workers and businesses.
On Tuesday, he said he had to take action because cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising rapidly, straining the state’s health care system and hampering the economy.
“Our economic progress is a great uncertainty as this virus spreads uncontrollably,” he said. “Today, I ask of Montanans that we work toward securing a more positive outcome, so that we can have healthy communities by having a healthy workforce. The two go hand-in-hand and the two can only be achieved if we vigilantly follow the existing — and these new — restrictions.”
Bullock added that, even though he is providing additional assistance to individuals and businesses, the federal government still must help the state, particularly because the existing relief dollars expire on Dec. 30.
“Let me make clear (that) providing this minimal relief for Montana families and businesses does not let Congress get off the hook,” Bullock said. “We know the needs of Montana businesses and families is greater than what we can give them with the remaining state coronavirus relief funds and the needs will be even greater next year as all federal and state programs will be expiring.”
The new restrictions largely align with rules that the Gallatin City-County Health Board enacted on Nov. 6.
However, Gallatin County’s rules are slightly stricter than the statewide rules. For instance, the county rule limits gyms’ capacity to 50% and the county rule caps gatherings at 25 people regardless of social distancing.
Bullock’s statewide directive comes as cases are spiking across Montana.
The state had 19,750 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Montana has had 49,398 cases since the pandemic began. The state also had 456 active hospitalizations and reported 543 deaths.
Eight Montana hospitals — including Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center — were full on Tuesday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Beds aren’t the only constraint for hospitals across the state. Many, including Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center, are experiencing staff shortages because employees are having to take time off work after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to the virus.
The state is working to bring in at least 100 contract health care workers from across the country to Montana in the next week to alleviate the staffing shortage.
Even so, Bullock said, if cases continue climbing, the state’s health care system would likely reach a point where it could no longer manage the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We’re closer than ever to reaching a breaking point in our health care system,” he said.
