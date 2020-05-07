Montana’s gyms, movie theaters and museums can reopen beginning May 15.
The businesses must operate at half capacity, require social distancing and use strict cleaning protocols, according to a news release from the governor’s office on Thursday.
Gov. Steve Bullock said he decided to allow additional businesses to reopen after consulting with public health experts. He said he set next Friday as the reopening date to give businesses and local public health officials time to prepare.
Gallatin City-County Board of Health will likely consider whether to follow the governor’s new guidance at a meeting next week, said county spokesperson Whitney Bermes.
The governor’s announcement came with a lengthy list of requirements for gyms, movie theaters and museums to follow if they reopen.
The guidance for gyms includes having staff wear masks and encouraging customers to follow suit. Indoor group classes are prohibited. Outdoor classes are an option if they occur in groups of 10 or fewer and participants can remain 6 feet apart.
Pools at gyms and hotels are included in the reopening, with strict social distancing and cleanliness requirements. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said properly maintained pool water deactivates the virus.
The governor recommendations for theaters and museums include placing physical barriers between employees and customers.
At museums, interactive exhibits must remain closed.
If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 associated with a gym, movie theater or museum, the facility must be cleaned in accordance with guidelines from the CDC, Bullock said.
Other gathering spaces like live theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and concert venues remain closed. No date has been set for their reopening.
Bullock’s announcement on Thursday is a change to his reopening plan. Initially, he said phase one — which the state is now in — wouldn’t include movie theaters, gyms and museums.
For now, other restrictions associated with phase one remain in place. Residents still can’t gather in groups of more than 10, long-term care facilities are closed and visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days after entering Montana.
Additional changes to phase one will come at Bullock’s discretion, according to Thursday’s news release.
The phased reopening largely aligns with the direction provided by the White House. However, Bullock’s initial plan enabled bars and restaurants to open in phase one and left gyms for phase two, a reversal of federal guidelines. Now, both are part of Montana’s phase one.
“We tried to look at the best ways to be most protective of public health but unleash our economy,” Bullock said on April 22 about his choice to deviate from federal guidance.
The state reported no new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Thursday morning. The state said there were 23 active cases in Montana with 417 recoveries, 16 deaths and six active hospitalizations.
By Thursday afternoon, Gallatin County reported two new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 148 with 145 recoveries and one death. The county said the new cases are located in West Yellowstone, are in the same family and are likely connected to out-of-state travel.
“All of us must do our part to stay open and stay on a path of decline in positive cases,” Bullock said.
