Rather than setting a dollar goal for this year’s Give Big Gallatin Valley event, organizers said they are hoping to get 5,000 people to donate for the sixth annual 24-hour fundraiser.
Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of the Bozeman Area Community Foundation, said smaller donations mean more when everyone comes together. And she said nonprofits providing resources to residents need help more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think the focus is less on the amount of dollars raised and more on engaging people in the joy of giving right now, which I think is just as important,” Wilkinson said.
The Give Big Gallatin Valley event is scheduled to run from April 30 at 6 p.m. to May 1 at 6 p.m. The event is meant to generate as much money as possible for local nonprofits in 24 hours.
Because of the virus and guidelines regarding social distancing, Wilkinson said, the day will look different from prior years. However, she said, the community foundation will host interviews on Facebook Live and social media challenges to help organizations win cash and matching dollars.
Kristin Hamburg, development director for HRDC, said the event is a demonstration of the support and love Bozeman has for the nonprofit.
She said every year the money raised from the event goes into a customer account that helps with things like fixing someone’s car so they can get to work or helping someone meet dress code requirements for a new job. This year, Hamburg said, all the money raised from the event will go to customers impacted by COVID-19.
She said that help is available for anyone who needs it.
“You don’t have to be in a financial crisis to request help,” Hamburg said. “If you need someone to go to the grocery store, ask for help.”
HRDC raised more than $20,000 during last year’s event.
“With the help of this community, HRDC has been and will be there for the people who need a little bit of extra help,” Hamburg said.
Eagle Mount Bozeman raised the most money — roughly $146,000 — during the fundraiser last year. That money goes to the organization’s general budget to pay for things like programs, staff, feeding horses, and maintaining and updating its facilities.
Executive director Kevin Sylvester said philanthropy this year might look like supporting small businesses and neighbors who are out of work because of the coronavirus. He said that’s OK.
Sylvester said there are a lot of nonprofits collaborating right now to provide services to residents in Gallatin County. He said the only way nonprofits survive is by coming together.
“If we think about this sense of we’re all in this together making a community — I think nonprofits are really all in this together to make a better Bozeman,” Sylvester said.
Wilkinson said nonprofits have made hard decisions during the pandemic like furloughing staff, reducing salaries and suspending programs that bring in money. She recognizes that not everyone can give, but said she encourages those who can to chip in whatever they can.
“Give Big really helps fill the gaps for your favorite nonprofit in fundraising and help them continue to keep their doors open until this is all over,” Wilkinson said.
