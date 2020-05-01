The sixth annual Give Big Gallatin Valley nonprofit fundraiser raised roughly $1,681,000 for 195 nonprofits in the Gallatin Valley in just 24 hours, beating last year’s total of $1,361,272.
“We have just been extraordinarily humbled by the incredible generosity of our community right now,” said Bridget Wilkinson, executive director of the Bozeman Area Community Foundation, the organization behind Give Big Gallatin Valley. “Give Big feels like a ray of sunshine on what has been a cloudy month.”
The Bozeman Area Community Foundation was established in 1998 to help connect people with causes they care about, whether that be homes for those without, public land preservation or anything in between. In the two decades since it began, the Bozeman Area Community Foundation has distributed over $4.3 million to nonprofits all over the valley, from Big Sky to Three Forks.
“Our mission is to connect people who care to causes that matter to build a better community,” Wilkinson said. “Give Big is such a beautiful example of that mission in action, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the thousands of generous donors and the hundreds of passionate and driven nonprofit leaders who have made this day possible.”
Give Big Gallatin Valley normally begins the 24-hour marathon fundraiser with a kickoff event and ends it with a big party at the Rialto Theater downtown, and involved nonprofits have fundraising events of their own, all of which weren’t possible to have in person this year because of COVID-19. However, that doesn’t mean they didn’t happen at all.
“Nonprofits have been hosting (online) events throughout this 24-hour period, from art classes to dance classes to language classes,” said Wilkinson.
On Friday evening, Give Big Gallatin Valley went live on the organization’s Facebook page to announce the fundraiser’s estimated total. It’s an estimated total, Wilkinson said, because she and her team will still be counting up checks throughout the weekend. A final total will be announced sometime next week on the Give Big website, givebiggv.org.
While Give Big’s fundraiser was a huge success, Wilkinson said she hopes it’s just the beginning of support for the myriad nonprofits now headed down an obstacle-laden path because of COVID-19 and the financial struggles it’s wrought on many.
“While we are excited about the dollars raised today, we know that our nonprofits will continue to need significant support by our community in so many ways,” she said. “We’re really hoping that Give Big is really a promise from our donors to our community that they will continue to check in on these organizations and to learn how they can support them throughout the year with their time and their resources.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.