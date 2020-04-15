Bozeman Health got a special delivery Wednesday amidst the snow: 600 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, right from the source.
Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming is donating 8,000 boxes of cookies to 13 hospitals in Montana and Wyoming, including Bozeman Health.
“Girl Scouts really do believe in making the world a better place,” said Jenn McFarland, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming’s volunteer support manager. McFarland and several hospital employees loaded the boxes onto carts to be brought into the hospital as heavy snowflakes fell and employees and patients came and went.
The boxes, which held every cookie variety, from Thin Mints to Tagalongs, will be distributed to all of Bozeman Health’s locations for employees, including the B2 MicroCare and B2 UrgentCare.
“We just want to say thank you and show our support for those on the front lines,” said McFarland. “Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming is making an effort to help.”
The regular Girl Scout cookie season has been postponed, but not canceled. Anybody who has already ordered the sweet treats will receive them once it’s safe for Girl Scouts to bring them door-to-door again. If waiting for cookies is too much, buyers can visit girlscouts.org to order online for delivery in about five days, according to a news release from Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming.
Morgan York-Singer said the cookies are an appreciated sign of support during a time of uncertainty. In normal times, York-Singer is a physical therapist with Bozeman Health. She’s now spearheading the hospital’s COVID-19 employee wellness task force that’s doing its best to keep front line workers healthy as they keep the rest of us healthy.
“We really need to support our employees and each other,” she said. “It starts with just asking how you’re doing.”
York-Singer said the hospital has seen a shift from casual physical affection, like hugs and high fives, to one of mandated distance.
“We can still provide that compassionate care,” she said. For the time being, it’s just different forms of compassion than it was before.
The hospital is also holding daily meetings to talk with employees about how folks are handling the stress that COVID-19 brought with it.
It’s seen a massive outpouring of support from the Bozeman area and surrounding communities, York-Singer said, though this is the first that involves the coveted cookies.
“Every day is kind of an up and down journey,” she said.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.