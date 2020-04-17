If COVID-19 will affect the local housing market, it hasn’t done so yet. Real estate numbers in the Gallatin Valley were about the same last month as in March 2019, according to a press release from the Gallatin Association of Realtors.
The price of single family homes increased by 14.7% from last year for an average of about half a million dollars. The median townhouse and condo price fell from $317,000 to $305,000.
“Despite the effects of COVID-19, the Gallatin County real estate market has held relatively stable in March,” said Gallatin Association of Realtors president Claire Gillam in the release.
Mark Dobrenski, a sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway and a member of the Gallatin Association of Realtors, said numbers for the the first half of April have been holding steady, as well. The association has listed 53 homes, including townhomes and condos, between April 9 and April 16. That comes down to about eight homes per day.
“We’re listing eight, we’re pending eight, and we’re selling seven a day,” Dobrensi said. Many of those houses have offers and are in the process of being sold in less than 10 days after being put on the market, something Dobrenski said is a good sign.
“That’s just a good indication of how fast the market is moving,” he said. “There’s still a lot of buyers out there. If things are priced right, they’re selling.”
Dobrenski and other real estate agents are doing far more virtual walkthroughs than before because of the virus. Realtors are even closing deals totally based on virtual tours, he said.
There has also been a boom in calls from potential buyers from out of state.
“Whether or not they ever actually up and move here, that’s a whole other question,” Dobrenski said. “We get a lot of people inquire. There are very few people that actually follow through.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.