The Gallatin Valley Food Bank will be providing free food boxes in Bozeman and Belgrade over the next two weeks.
Food boxes will be distributed at the Gallatin Valley Mall on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Boxes will also be distributed on Thursday and Sept. 3, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at the Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade.
Anyone is welcome to take a food box, which includes 25 pounds of fresh produce. There will be at least 150 boxes available on each distribution day.
“We are attempting to reach those who may struggle with transportation or the current hours of distribution,” said Jill Holder, food and nutrition director for the Human Resource Development Council, the nonprofit that runs the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. “Outreach continues to be an important part of responding to the need in our community.”
The Gallatin Valley Food Bank on Bond Street offers food assistance weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday evening hours in Bozeman and Monday evening hours in Belgrade have been suspended since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The food bank saw a spike in customers in late March. More recently, Holder said there has been an increase in the number of new customers.
The food boxes were made possible by the federal coronavirus relief package and come directly from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.
The program intends to help farmers sell products that weren’t reaching their intended buyers due to the pandemic and to provide food to those in need, according to the department’s website.
The program has provided about 70 million food boxes to food banks and other local organizations since May. The department said it would likely distribute additional boxes in the coming months.
