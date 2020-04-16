It’s a marathon, not a sprint.
That’s how Matt Kelley, health officer for Gallatin County, described dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.
Although the Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted Wednesday to extend the closure of restaurants, gyms and other non-essential businesses to April 24, officials are looking at what reopening those businesses could look like, and when it might happen.
Kelley said if reopening happens prematurely, there could be another spike in cases, forcing businesses to close again.
“We want to open, but we want to stay open. We don’t want to have to dial this back down the road,” Kelley said.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department is using a report from the American Enterprise Institute to plan a road map for reopening, which advises doing so in four phases.
Gallatin County is still in phase I — slow the spread of the virus. The closure of non-essential businesses, schools and stay-at-home directives aim to do just that.
Gallatin County has seen a couple of plateaus in the number of new cases daily, although two more patients were confirmed on Thursday. Kelley said Montana as a whole has been pretty successful in slowing the spread of the virus, but it doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.
The American Enterprise Institute report outlines benchmarks that should be met before phase II of the reopening plan can begin: a reduction in cases for at least 14 days straight, hospitals are able to treat patients without crisis standards of care, testing is available to anyone with symptoms and the state is able to conduct active monitoring of confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Phase II is also supposed to happen gradually. For example, businesses could reopen in waves based on building occupancy limits. If the initial reopening is successful, then more businesses could reopen. But if there’s another surge in cases, businesses may be closed again.
Kelley said there will be a pause after each step because it could take two weeks to see if an action leads to new cases. A person can contract COVID-19 but not experience symptoms for seven to 14 days.
“We just want to be really thoughtful about it and give us the best chance of success,” Kelley said.
Even after businesses are cleared to open, operations likely won’t look the same. Restaurant tables could be set further apart to ensure six feet of space between people. Sanitation guidelines could become more strict. Face masks could still be necessary in some cases.
Becky Franks, chair of the board of health, has been facilitating focus groups with business owners in the area this week and said people are eager to think of ways to reopen safely.
“We haven’t had to convince anyone that this needs to be taken seriously. They understand that,” Franks said.
Five different groups consisting of owners of restaurants, bars, gyms, personal care businesses and leaders of churches are discussing what reopening could like for them. Franks said some of the measures could become common practice even after the threat of the virus is gone.
But until that happens, businesses are struggling with the forced closure, not having revenue and having to layoff staff, Franks said. Reopening will be a challenge.
“It’s heart-wrenching to listen to stories and to think about all of those people unemployed,” Franks said.
Public comment sent to the board of health this week voiced opposition to some of the restrictions imposed on residents and businesses, some saying they’re not necessary and too stringent. Some said the restrictions are an overreaction.
Kelley said he understands that people see the spread of the virus slow and think further restrictions are unnecessary. But he said it actually shows that the restrictions have been successful, and there’s a very real chance that Gallatin County could see a spike in cases if social-distancing requirements are lifted to soon.
Kelley pointed to South Dakota, a state without social-distancing requirements in place that saw a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases around the same time the spread of the virus began to slow in Montana. The state now has the largest hot spot of cases in the U.S.
“It’s important to look at other parts of the country and understand that could happen here,” Kelley said.
Federal social-distancing guidelines are still in place until April 30. Those include avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more people and working from home when possible.
Phases III and IV of the reopening process include establishing immune protections, rebuilding what was lost and preparing for the next pandemic. Kelley said life on the other side of this crisis probably isn’t going to look the same as before.
“We’re not going to flip a switch and be back to normal. We’re looking to turn a dial and be in a new normal,” Kelley said.
