The Gallatin Gateway School District announced it will offer free meals for children beginning Monday, April 13.
The district recently received a waiver from the Montana Office of Public Instruction and USDA to offer free meals during the school closure related to the COVID-19 crisis.
Breakfast and lunch will be available to children ages 18 and younger. Meals will be delivered via the district’s bus routes or can be picked up at the school each day between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
The district will follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations for proper meal preparation, food safety and social distancing. Families picking up at the school site are asked to remain in their vehicles during the delivery.
Families interested in the program are asked to sign up each week by Friday of the previous week so the district can plan appropriately. Weekly menus and signups will be posted to the district’s website each Wednesday for the following week. Bus route stops and times can also be found on the district website.
Questions can be directed to Theresa Keel, superintendent, at 763-4415, extension 13, or keel@gallatingatewayschool.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Gail Schontzler can be reached at gails@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.