A business in Bozeman and a business in Belgrade received warning letters on Thursday stating they were violating 10 p.m. closing times implemented by the health board.
Rocking R Bar in Bozeman and JRs Lounge in Belgrade were warned after police found they remained open on several instances past the implemented closing times. The two bars received the warning letters on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Gallatin County’s board of health passed new restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The rules restrict most gatherings to 25 people, reduced most businesses’ capacity to 50% and required bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m., except for carry-out and delivery services.
The Chronicle obtained the warning letters from Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert.
The Bozeman Police Department found that Rocking R Bar, at 211 E. Main St., remained open past 10 p.m. on Nov. 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17, according to the warning letter sent to Brian Gallik, the bar’s attorney.
Gallik did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.
The Belgrade Police Department found that JRs Lounge, at 203 W. Madison Ave., violated the closing time on Nov. 7, 12, 13 and 16, according to a warning letter sent to Rick Ogle, who is listed as the lounge’s owner on the Secretary of State’s website.
A manager for JRs Lounge also did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The letters say the two businesses must immediately bring their bars into compliance with the closure times and all other requirements of the health board. If the businesses fail to comply, the letter said, the county attorney’s office “may take any or all appropriate civil and/or criminal enforcement action available” under state law and the local health rules.
Under local health rules, people or businesses violating the rules could be fined up to $500 and be jailed for up to 90 days, or both. Each day of the violation is considered a separate offense.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.