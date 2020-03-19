Gallatin County had a total of four cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday evening, with none of the cases being related.
All four people are recovering at home and have had limited contact with others, said Lori Christenson, with the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
The most recent case, announced Wednesday evening, is a man in his 60s who was exposed to COVID-19 in California. He was tested at the Big Sky Medical Center Tuesday but is recovering at home outside of Big Sky. There are no cases in Big Sky as of Thursday afternoon, Christenson said.
State and local officials are following up to learn more about the man’s travel history and to communicate with anyone who came into close contact with him. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as anyone who has been within six feet of a person infected with the virus for a prolonged period.
Close contacts will be monitored for two weeks for fever and respiratory symptoms in accordance with CDC guidelines.
As of Wednesday night, Gallatin County had sent 98 tests to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services’ Public Health Laboratory for COVID-19, Christenson said.
The county has three earlier-diagnosed cases.
Gov. Steve Bullock’s office announced two cases Tuesday. One was a man in his 20s who had returned from Europe.
The other was a man in his 20s and had been traveling here from New Hampshire, where he is a resident, Christenson said. The man’s case will be officially counted as a New Hampshire case. Because the man was tested in Gallatin County and is recovering here, Christenson said the health department is treating it as a local case.
The first Gallatin County case was announced last week and was a man in his 40s who had traveled to Europe.
Statewide, there were 12 cases and 773 tests conducted as of Wednesday evening. The cases included a part-time Montana resident in Maryland who hadn’t had recent contact here but don’t include the man in Gallatin County who is a New Hampshire resident.
Testing is still being limited to people who have symptoms and recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 has spread or who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Christenson said there is not a lack of test kits, but there is concern about shortages of other items needed for testing, such as laboratory and medical supplies.
