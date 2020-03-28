Gallatin County had 57 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Saturday night, an increase of 11 confirmed cases from that morning.
Gallatin County had more than twice as many cases as Yellowstone County, which had the next highest number of cases at 26, according to test results released by the state.
The governor’s office reported that 3,629 people in the state had been tested as of Saturday. There were 147 cases statewide. Eight people have been hospitalized. One patient living near Libby has died of COVID-19.
Gallatin Health City-County Health Department said in a news release that no patients in the county have been hospitalized.
Madison County had three cases total as of Saturday. Park County had two.
The jump in cases came on the first day of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order. The order took effect Saturday morning and lasts until April 10.
Under the order, people are allowed to leave their homes to shop for necessities like groceries, seek medical care and for outdoor recreation. The order also allows essential services and businesses to continue uninterrupted.
Park County’s health department released a statement on Saturday asking that anyone who is not a permanent resident of Cooke City or Silver Gate to avoid traveling there for daytime or overnight visits. It also asks that people recreating outdoors maintain 6 feet of distance from others outside.
The release says that “increased tourism and travel, even day trips outside of your home area where others may congregate, puts our citizens and resources at unnecessary risk.”
The move comes after the closure of Yellowstone National Park to visitors. The only accessible road to Cooke City runs through the park.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.