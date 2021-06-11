The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County are staying steady as the county sees vaccination rates tick upward.
As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases were at about 4 cases per 100,000 residents for the week. The week prior saw about the same number of weekly average cases, at 3.7 per 100,000 residents.
As of Friday, Gallatin County had a told of 31 active cases. The state has 628 active cases and 57 hospitalizations, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The rate of positive tests for all COVID-19 tests administered also dipped slightly from the week prior. As of Tuesday, the rate was at 2.3%, a 36% decrease from the week prior.
Three new cases were associated with Montana State University, according to its weekly surveillance report. One school in the county had one active case.
There had been 44 cases of coronavirus variant infections reported in Gallatin County as of May 26, according to DPHHS.
About 60% of the county’s eligible population, which is everyone 12 and older, has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just shy of 50% of the county’s eligible population has been fully immunized, according to state data.
“We are one of the top counties performing in the state in terms of percent eligible getting fully vaccinated.”
The county ranked fifth in the state for highest percent of eligible Montanans fully vaccinated, behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Lewis and Clark counties.
Vaccination rates among young adults and children aged 12 and older are still lagging in Gallatin County, she said. About 29% of children eligible, aged 12 to 17, have received a first dose. For young adults, aged 18 to 29, the rate has reached 50%.
“The good goal to target is 70% with at least one dose, so sitting at 60% is great news,” Christenson said. “But it means we have more work to do.”
