A University of Montana pharmacy student fills doses of the Moderna vaccine on April 2, 2021, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Gallatin County residents can now sign up directly for COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the county as availability of doses widens.

The change in the county’s sign-up process was announced and became effective Tuesday. Since late March, residents were able to sign up for a waiting list through the county, which then sent appointment invitations to those on the list.

More than 15,000 people have signed up for the waiting list since April 1, according to the county, and over 95% of those waiting for a vaccine have been invited to sign up for an appointment.

The county will reach out to those remaining on the list with appointment invitations, according to a county news release.

Sign-ups are available at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines to find links to specific upcoming clinics. On Tuesday afternoon, the county’s website showed availability for clinics on April 26 and April 27.

For weeks, high demand and frustratingly low supply sent residents across the state chasing open vaccine appointments. But availability has recently taken a turn in Gallatin County.

Kelley reported during a press conference Friday that there were consistently unfilled appointments at clinics at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds and at Bozeman Health.

The county is beginning efforts to reach people who either don’t want to get vaccinated or who haven’t yet been able to get a shot, Kelley said, which might include making clinics more convenient for people, addressing hesitancy about the vaccines and doing other outreach.

The county has even worked with several Bozeman breweries to offer a free beer for those who get vaccinated, and has urged people that “now is the time” to get vaccinated.

As of Friday, Kelley said just under 58,700 first doses had been administered in Gallatin County, meaning about 41.5% of the county’s residents 16 and older eligible for the vaccine have gotten at least one dose.

Vaccination rates were higher in older populations — Kelley said about 90% of people 80 and older have gotten at least one dose, and 78.6% have gotten both doses.

Vaccines are also available through Bozeman Health at bozemanhealth.org and at local pharmacies through vaccinefinder.org.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

