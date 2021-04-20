The change in the county’s sign-up process was announced and became effective Tuesday. Since late March, residents were able to sign up for a waiting list through the county, which then sent appointment invitations to those on the list.
More than 15,000 people have signed up for the waiting list since April 1, according to the county, and over 95% of those waiting for a vaccine have been invited to sign up for an appointment.
The county will reach out to those remaining on the list with appointment invitations, according to a county news release.
Sign-ups are available at healthygallatin.org/covid-19-vaccines to find links to specific upcoming clinics. On Tuesday afternoon, the county’s website showed availability for clinics on April 26 and April 27.
The county is beginning efforts to reach people who either don’t want to get vaccinated or who haven’t yet been able to get a shot, Kelley said, which might include making clinics more convenient for people, addressing hesitancy about the vaccines and doing other outreach.
As of Friday, Kelley said just under 58,700 first doses had been administered in Gallatin County, meaning about 41.5% of the county’s residents 16 and older eligible for the vaccine have gotten at least one dose.
Vaccination rates were higher in older populations — Kelley said about 90% of people 80 and older have gotten at least one dose, and 78.6% have gotten both doses.
