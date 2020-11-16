Gallatin County hit yet another daily record for coronavirus cases over the weekend.
On Sunday, the health department reported 349 new cases, marking the first time the county has exceeded 300 cases in a single day.
The health department tallied 79 cases on Monday, which was well below the seven-day rolling average of 184 cases per day.
By Monday, about 17% — or 983 — of the total cases the county has had since the pandemic began were active.
As cases increase, hospitalizations are also climbing. The county reported 28 active hospitalizations on Monday, a daily record. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center were both more than 90% full.
The surge in hospitalizations is particularly challenging because Bozeman Health is experiencing staffing shortages that have forced the organization to ask employees who may have been exposed to the virus to return to work after seven days of quarantine instead of the recommended 14 days.
The rate of tests coming back positive is also increasing, an indication that the county needs to expand testing to avoid missing a significant number of COVID-19 cases. By the end of last week, the positivity rate had reached 21.3%.
It would be difficult for the county to conduct more testing because the state’s testing system is so strained that it is taking upwards of a week, in some cases, for test results to be returned.
The health department is having trouble managing the ongoing surge in cases and has had to scale back its contact tracing efforts.
In a news conference on Friday, Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley called the virus’ spread “rapid” and “uncontrolled.” He also cautioned that the situation would likely get worse in the coming weeks.
“We will get through this, but we have months ahead of us before we get to that brighter future,” he said.
Gallatin County isn’t alone in experiencing a COVID-19 spike. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across Montana.
As of Monday, the state had 20,009 active cases, meaning about 42% of the total number of cases Montana had since it first reported a case in March were active.
The state also had 453 active hospitalizations on Monday. Two hospitals — St. Peter’s Health in Helena and St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings — were full.
Over the weekend, Montana surpassed 500 COVID-19 deaths. By Monday, the death toll had reached 522. Gallatin County has had 13 of those deaths.
In a news release marking the grim milestone, Gov. Steve Bullock urged Montanans to follow public health rules, practice social distancing, wear a mask and stay home whenever possible.
“Communities across our state are deeply feeling the impact of this virus, now more than we’ve seen before, and families are facing a holiday season without the ones they love most,” he said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.