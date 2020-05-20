The Gallatin City-County Health Department is expanding its efforts to monitor the coronavirus using wastewater.
Gallatin County commissioners unanimously voted on Tuesday to spend $38,800 to collect and analyze the wastewater in West Yellowstone.
They are also in the early stages of allocating $60,000 to $80,000 to create a monitoring site in Three Forks.
The federal or state government will likely reimburse the county for the work, but it is not clear when that might happen, said Keith Wilson, health department accountant.
“I think this will be helpful,” said commissioner Joe Skinner. “It’s kind of cutting-edge technology … to complement our other information and help us make good decisions.”
Seth Walk, an associate professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Montana State University, will collect the samples from West Yellowstone and Three Forks to determine the concentration of the virus in the towns’ wastewater. His results will be used in conjunction with the testing conducted by health care providers to track how the level of the virus changes in the two towns.
Walk is also collecting and analyzing wastewater from the Big Sky treatment plant on Little Coyote Road. He received about $80,000 from the Big Sky Relief Fund to pay for the work, which began last week and will continue through December.
Wilson said Big Sky officials are interested in extending the monitoring through the ski season. The relief fund, which consists of donations and revenue from the area’s 3% resort tax, may cover the cost of wastewater monitoring through next winter.
Testing in West Yellowstone will begin in the next couple of weeks — likely before the town’s entrance to Yellowstone National Park opens, which Gov. Steve Bullock has said won’t happen until at least June 1.
The West Yellowstone testing will then continue until September when the summer tourism season usually ends.
“I think this is a pivotal testing site,” Wilson said. “We’re going to have lots of people moving through West Yellowstone starting very soon, if not now.”
The wastewater testing in West Yellowstone is part of the health department’s efforts to bolster monitoring in the town, which could see an increase in COVID-19 cases as a result of tourists.
The town, county and health department are looking to expand individual testing in West Yellowstone, increase treatment capacity at Community Health Partners’ West Yellowstone Medical Clinic and reserve hotel rooms for those who need a place to quarantine.
In Three Forks, the county commissioners said testing could show how the virus circulates in a town that has fewer visitors. The Three Forks monitoring would likely begin in a few weeks and continue until December.
Blake Wiedenheft, an associate professor in the MSU Department of Microbiology and Immunology, has been collecting and analyzing samples from Bozeman’s wastewater treatment plant since March. His preliminary findings show the concentration of the virus has generally declined over time. His results align with the decline in cases that the county has reported based on individual testing by health care providers.
“There is value to having two sets of data to make sure we’re not missing anything,” commissioner Scott MacFarlane said.
